Haaland leads Premier League rich list as Man City and Arsenal dominate 2025/26 top earners

Erling Haaland stands alone as the highest-paid player in Premier League history in a season where Arsenal and Manchester City stars command the biggest paychecks in football.

Following a series of record-breaking contract extensions and high-profile transfers over the last twelve months, the wage bill for the Premier League’s elite has never looked more formidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A podcast appearance by Manchester United and England legends Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes has put the spotlight back on one of football's most talked-about subjects; how much the Premier League's biggest stars actually earn.

The segment, which saw Rooney and fellow guests attempt to guess the league's highest-paid players, revealed a top ten that spans title contenders, departing legends, and at least one eyebrow-raising inclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The financial landscape of English football has reached a new peak for the 2025/26 season. Here is the full breakdown.

1. Erling Haaland - £525,000 per week (Manchester City)

Nobody comes close. Haaland sits at the top of the Premier League's wage structure by a considerable distance, having signed a record-breaking contract in January 2025 that ties him to Manchester City until 2034.

Erling Haaland after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City

Advertisement

Advertisement

At £525,000 a week, he is not just the highest earner in England, he is one of the highest-paid footballers on the planet.

2. Mohamed Salah - £400,000 per week (Liverpool)

The Egyptian King commands £400,000 a week, but this is expected to be his final season at Anfield.

Mo Salah |Photo Credit: Liverpool FC on Instagram

Salah is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2026, which makes every remaining game a potential farewell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Few players have ever been worth every penny of a wage quite like him.

3. Casemiro - £350,000 per week (Manchester United)

The most debated entry on the list. Casemiro earns £350,000 a week at Old Trafford and is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a player whose form has been a source of significant frustration in recent years, his wage remains a talking point and a reminder of the financial decisions that have contributed to United's current rebuild.

4. Virgil van Dijk - £350,000 per week (Liverpool)

Van Dijk matches Casemiro's wage but with considerably less controversy attached.

Virgil van Dijk | IMAGO

The Liverpool captain extended his contract in April 2025 with a significant pay rise, a reflection of his continued importance to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At his best, he remains one of the finest centre-backs in world football.

5. Bukayo Saka - £300,000 per week (Arsenal)

Saka's new long-term deal, signed in early 2026, makes him Arsenal's joint-highest earner on £300,000 a week.

Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

Few would argue with the valuation, the England winger has been one of the most consistent performers in the league for three consecutive seasons and remains central to everything Mikel Arteta builds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Bruno Fernandes - £300,000 per week (Manchester United)

The United captain matches Saka's wage, also on £300,000 a week following his 2024 contract extension.

Fernandes remains United's most creative force and one of the most influential midfielders in the country and in Europe.

7. Omar Marmoush - £295,000 per week (Manchester City)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most surprising name on the list for many. Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 for approximately £67 million and was handed a wage of £295,000 a week, more than most established Premier League stars.

Omar Marmoush

The Egyptian forward has shown flashes of his brilliance but carries significant expectation attached to that price tag.

8. Alexander Isak - £280,000 per week (Liverpool)

Isak joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth a British record £125 million and his wages reflect that investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak (Credit: Instagram)

On £280,000 a week, he has been brought in as the long-term successor to Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's attack.

While injuries have blighted him at Anfield, this brief carries enormous pressure and enormous opportunity in equal measure.

9. Kai Havertz - £280,000 per week (Arsenal)

Havertz has been earning £280,000 a week since his move from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kai Havertz scored against his former team.

The German has taken time to find his best form in north London but has emerged as one of Arteta's more trusted options across multiple positions.

10. Gabriel Jesus - £265,000 per week (Arsenal)

Arsenal's third representative in the top ten, Jesus has been on £265,000 a week since signing his long-term contract in 2022.

Gabriel Jesus (Credit: Imago)

The Brazilian striker's injury record has tested the club's patience at times, but his quality and experience remain valuable assets in a squad chasing the title.

Highest % of team's goals scored in the Premier League this season:



◉ 41% - Erling Haaland

◉ 37% - Igor Thiago

◉ 29% - Danny Welbeck 🔥👀

◉ 27% - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

◉ 26% - João Pedro pic.twitter.com/a8UBiSVV8G — WhoScored (@WhoScored) March 21, 2026

A few things stand out from this list.

Manchester City and Arsenal each have three players in the top ten, with Liverpool contributing two.

Manchester United's presence, Casemiro and Fernandes combining for £650,000 a week, is a stark illustration of the financial legacy the club's current leadership is still managing.

Erling Haaland is at Man City to stay. || Imago

Salah's imminent departure also means Liverpool's wage structure will look very different by the time next season begins.