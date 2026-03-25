FIFA targets Congo FA chiefs in major financial misconduct probe

FIFA has launched formal ethics proceedings against three senior Congolese FA officials over alleged financial irregularities involving FIFA funds.

FIFA has opened formal proceedings against three senior figures of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) over allegations of financial misconduct linked to the use of FIFA funds.

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FIFA President

The decision was announced by the investigatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee following an internal review of documents and evidence.

Officials under investigation

The proceedings involve top officials within the Congolese football structure, including Jean-Guy Mayolas, President of FECOFOOT and member of FIFA’s Media and Communications Committee, Wantete Badji, General Secretary, and Raoul Kanda, Finance Director.

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According to FIFA, the investigation focuses on suspected irregularities and inconsistencies in how allocated funds were managed and spent.

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against #Congo FA officials over financial misconduct



Fecofoot boss Jean-Guy Mayolas, his ​wife & his son ​were sentenced to life in prison ⁠on 10 March after ​a criminal court in Brazzaville convicted them of embezzling $1.1m in FIFA funds. pic.twitter.com/29uzQTzqlN — Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) March 25, 2026

The alleged conduct may constitute violations of several provisions within FIFA’s Code of Ethics. These include issues relating to misuse of funds, falsification of documents, conflicts of interest, and the improper exchange of benefits.

FIFA noted that the scope of potential violations could expand as the investigation progresses and more evidence is reviewed.

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The development follows a ruling by a court in Brazzaville, where Mayolas was reportedly convicted in absentia over the embezzlement of approximately $1.1 million in FIFA funds.

The funds were said to include allocations for women’s football development and infrastructure projects. The court handed Mayolas a life sentence, while Badji and Kanda reportedly received five-year prison terms for their roles in the case.

FIFA reiterated its commitment to accountability and transparency in global football administration, stressing that the proper use of development funds remains a top priority.

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