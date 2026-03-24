Palestinian demands FIFA ban Israeli FA

The Palestinian FA has called for FIFA to ban Israel from international football following reported anti-discrimination violations, sparking global debate.

The Palestinian Football Association has intensified its call for the expulsion of the Israeli Football Association from international football, citing findings from a recent FIFA report that identified multiple breaches of anti-discrimination regulations.

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🚨STATEMENT BY THE PALESTINE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (PFA)



The Palestine Football Association has taken note of the decisions adopted by the FIFA Council following the findings of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee and the Disciplinary Committee.

We reaffirm our respect… pic.twitter.com/WPrJEFRcf1 — Palestine Football Association (@Palestine_fa) March 24, 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Al-Bireh, PFA President Jibril Rajoub reaffirmed the body’s stance, insisting that stronger action is required beyond financial penalties.

“We maintain our right and continue our efforts to ensure that the Israeli Football Association is expelled from all international institutions,” Rajoub stated.

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FIFA recently fined the IFA 150,000 Swiss francs (approximately $190,700) following disciplinary findings. While acknowledging the decision as important, Rajoub argued it does not go far enough in addressing the alleged violations.

Central to the PFA’s argument is what it describes as systemic issues within Israeli football, including alleged discriminatory practices and failure to act against racist behaviour.

A FIFA disciplinary report specifically cited the IFA’s inability to take decisive action against Beitar Jerusalem over “persistent and well-documented racist behaviour.”

Rajoub also linked the campaign to broader geopolitical concerns, referencing the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He alleged that Israeli sports institutions and figures have either participated in or supported actions that have led to the destruction of sports infrastructure and loss of lives.

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Since October 2023, the PFA reports that over 1,000 athletes and coaches have been killed and hundreds of sports facilities damaged.

However, media access restrictions have prevented independent verification of these claims.

Another major point of contention is the inclusion of clubs based in Israeli settlements in the West Bank within IFA competitions. The United Nations considers these settlements illegal under international law.

Despite this, FIFA recently concluded a separate investigation into the matter and decided not to take action against the IFA regarding the participation of settlement-based clubs.

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