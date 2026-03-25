Transfer News: Arsenal register interest in star PSG forward

Arsenal have reportedly registered interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a blockbuster summer transfer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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The 25-year-old, who was officially designated as the new captain of the Georgia national team on Tuesday, March 24, has emerged as a marquee target for Mikel Arteta.

While Kvaratskhelia’s representatives are reportedly open to considering a move to North London, PSG has firmly adopted a "not for sale" stance.

The French giants view the winger as an untouchable, meaning any potential negotiations will be highly complicated, met with immense resistance and require a sizeable outlay.

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Arsenal’s plan

To fund this ambitious pursuit, Arsenal are actively planning to sell at least one senior player this summer to create financial headroom and comply with the Premier League's new Squad Cost Ratio regulations.

Arteta is keen to bolster his offensive ranks with a player who will bring a new dimension to their attack, and Kvaratskhelia is believed to fit the profile perfectly.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead with a delicious effort. (Photo Credit: PSG/X)

Following his €75 million transfer from Napoli to PSG in January 2025, the Georgian sensation, who previously co-led Napoli to the 2022/2023 Serie A title, has enjoyed massive success in Paris.

He helped them secure the treble in the 2024/25 season, which included the Parisiens' first-ever UEFA Champions League title. His current deal runs until 2029, giving PSG the leverage during negotiations.