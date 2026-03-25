Victor Gyokeres reportedly rekindles romance with ex-girlfriend whom he DUMPED in Portugal before Arsenal transfer

Recent social-media clues suggest the couple who once looked to have gone their separate ways are now back together.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres appears to have rekindled his romance with his former girlfriend, Portuguese model Ines Aguiar.

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The rumours of their reconciliation emerged just months after he reportedly ended their relationship to push through his high-profile summer move from Sporting Lisbon to the Premier League.

Victor Gyokeres|| Imago

The 27-year-old Swede and Aguiar, also 27, first went public with their relationship in early 2024 shortly after Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry City.

Viktor Gyokeres ex-girlfriend Ines Aguiar | Instagram

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The couple spent a year together in Portugal, but sources claimed the forward “ruthlessly” dumped her as Arsenal ramped up their interest and Sporting demanded a massive transfer fee.

What's the gossip?

Fresh Instagram activity from Aguiar has sparked speculation that the pair are back together.

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Viktor Gyokeres last dated Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar | Credit: X

In a recent photo dump captioned “somewhere in a very recent past,” the brunette actress shared a video filmed inside Mansfield Town’s Field Mill stadium, the very venue where Arsenal played their FA Cup third-round tie earlier this month, as reported by The Sun.

Gyokeres was rested for the fixture and did not feature, yet Aguiar made the trip anyway.

Viktor Gyokeres Photo || Imago

Dressed in a black leather coat, hoodie and cap, she shared a selfie video from the stands amid Mansfield’s blue-and-yellow seats. Arsenal won the game 2-1 in a scrappy encounter.

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However, Ines' post has quickly raised eyebrows, especially after Gyokeres liked several of her recent uploads. Aguiar also shared images from luxury restaurants, a photoshoot, a hot drink in hand, and scenic views of snow-capped mountains, fuelling rumours that the romance has been quietly revived.

Gyokeres scores || Imago

Viktor Gyokeres last dated Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar | Impala.pt

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Following a difficult start to life in London, Gyökeres has scored 16 goals and provided 2 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal during the 2025–26 season.