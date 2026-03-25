Onuachu and Osimhen make list of top 10 best strikers in the world (2026)

The football world has seen a massive shift in talent over the last few years, and the hunt to identify the top 10 best strikers in the world is more competitive than ever.

As we move through the 2025/2026 season, certain players have separated themselves from the rest through incredible consistency and clinical finishing.

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These forwards not only score goals but also lead their teams in a quest to win major titles this season.

Pulse Sports examines the top ten players who currently define the art of goalscoring on the international and club stages.

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Top 10 Best Strikers in the World (2026)

10. Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor)

Paul Onuachu has established himself as one of the most dominant aerial threats in European football. Playing for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, he uses his massive height and physical presence to overwhelm defenders.

In the 2025/2026 season, Onuachu has scored 21 goals in 24 appearances for his club. He is also a crucial part of Nigeria's national team attack, where he has scored one goal this season.

His ability to hold the ball and score from set pieces makes him a unique and dangerous striker.

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Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

9. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski continues to show his class while leading the line for Barcelona in Spain. Even in the later stages of his career, his movement and positioning remain world-class.

For the 2025/2026 season, Lewandowski has scored 15 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.

He also remains the primary source of goals for the Poland national team, where he has added four goals to his record this season.

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Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his goals | IMAGO

8. Luis Javier Suárez (Sporting CP)

Luis Javier Suárez has climbed into the top ten following a sensational season in Portugal with Sporting CP.

Having moved from UD Almería to replace the outgoing Viktor Gyökeres, he has immediately become a fan favourite.

He is a powerful and direct striker who is excellent at finding space in the penalty area. During the 2025/2026 campaign, Suárez has scored 30 goals in all competitions.

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Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez || Imago

7. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martínez is the captain and heartbeat of the Inter Milan attack in Italy. He is known for his tenacity and his excellent link-up play with the midfield.

During the 2025/2026 campaign, Martínez has found the net 18 times for Inter Milan this season.

He also plays a vital role for the Argentina national team. His leadership on the pitch is just as important as his ability to finish chances.

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Lautaro Martinez for Inter || Imago

6. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi remains one of the most influential and clinical players in the world while playing for Inter Miami in the United States.

His role has evolved to involve more creative play, yet his finishing ability remains world-class. Messi has started the new season scoring five goals in six games.

His presence on the pitch continues to inspire all his Argentine teammates as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Inter Miami Lionel Messi || imago

5. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen has maintained his status as a world-class forward during his time in Turkey with Galatasaray. CBS analyst Troy Deeney also calls him one of the best in the World.

He is famous for his incredible work rate and his ability to win aerial duels against much taller defenders. In the current 2025/2026 season, Osimhen has scored 19 goals for Galatasaray by March.

He is also the main goal threat for the Nigerian national team, where he has scored four goals in the recent African Cup of Nations.

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Super Eagles and Galatasaray talsman Victor Osimhen|| Imago

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations by maintaining an incredible goal-scoring rate for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite being in the later stages of his legendary career, his dedication to fitness and his elite positioning make him a constant threat.

In the 2025/2026 season, Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in 22 appearances for his club. For Portugal, he remains an essential part of the squad, contributing five goals in the recent international fixtures as they prepare for major competition.

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Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane is still proving that age is not a barrier to excellence while playing for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

He is a complete forward who can score with both feet and his head. This season, across all competitions, Kane has scored 47 goals for Bayern Munich as they fight for the league title.

For the England national team, he continues to lead the line and has contributed eight goals in the 2025/2026 international fixtures.

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Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

2. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé has fully adapted to life in Spain since his move to Real Madrid. He is often used as a central striker, where he can utilise his acceleration to get behind defences.

In the 2025/2026 season, Mbappé has recorded 36 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Klylian Mbappe Photo: Imago

He also remains the captain and main threat for the France national team, where he has scored five goals this season.

His ability to perform in the biggest matches makes him one of the elite talents in football today.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland . (Photo Credit: Man City/X)

Erling Haaland remains at the top of the list for most football experts. He continues to play for Manchester City in the English Premier League, where his physical power and speed are unmatched.