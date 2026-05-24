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Kane makes Ballon d’Or case by matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2015 tally

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:44 - 24 May 2026
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Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich defeat Stuttgart 3-0 and complete another domestic double on Saturday.
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The England captain was clinical in front of goal, with three quality strikes to cap off yet another outstanding individual season in Bavaria.

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Kane has now scored an incredible 61 goals across all competitions this season, the highest tally by any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Harry Kane || Imago
Harry Kane || Imago

With this haul, the 32-year-old has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 2014/15 tally for Real Madrid, when the Portuguese legend scored 61 goals.

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Kane pushes Ballon d'Or case after 61-goal season

Despite another prolific campaign, Kane is currently viewed as an outsider for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with Ousmane Dembélé widely regarded as the frontrunner after guiding PSG to the Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Real Madrid in May 2010 (Credit: Imago)
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However, Kane’s numbers are impossible to ignore and firmly place him among the strongest contenders.

Should England go deep at the 2026 World Cup, possibly reaching the final or lifting the trophy, Kane’s stock would rise dramatically.

A World Cup winner’s medal combined with these club numbers would make a very strong case for football’s ultimate individual prize.

Notably, Ronaldo failed to win the Ballon d'Or in 2015, as his longtime rival and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi scooped the award after a treble-winning campaign, but with the World Cup to come, Kane can change the narrative.

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