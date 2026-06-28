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‘I don't know what went on’ - Klopp speaks on Slot’s sacking after disappointing season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:55 - 28 June 2026
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Klopp speaks on Slot’s sacking
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the club's turbulent 2025-26 season under Arne Slot, acknowledging the widespread disappointment at Anfield.
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After a triumphant Premier League title win in his debut season, Slot's team failed to secure any silverware in his last campaign.

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These factors, alongside an issue with star forward Mohamed Salah—who eventually departed the club by mutual consent—ultimately led to Slot’s dismissal. 

The Dutch manager's tenure concluded with a record of 66 wins, 18 draws, and 29 losses across 113 games.

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Klopp speaks on Slot’s sacking

In a recent interview, Klopp also sent a cautionary message to new head coach Andoni Iraola, stressing that sustained success will depend as much on luck as on tactical skill.

Speaking with ESPN, Klopp reflected on the sharp decline in performance during Slot's second and final year. 

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp || Imago
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp || Imago

"I'm not close enough to judge that," Klopp said when asked about the reasons for the slump. "I was super happy that they won a league a year before, and I have no idea what was wrong the year after.

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"I think nobody was very happy with the season. That was obvious, but they still qualified for the Champions League, and that's a great success."

Klopp also alluded to the profound off-field challenges the club faced, highlighting the tragic death of Diogo Jota last summer. He noted that navigating such emotional trauma is an incredibly difficult task for any team.

Ex-Liverpool manager Slot || imago
Ex-Liverpool manager Slot || imago

"There was a situation before last season at Liverpool, which nobody expected to happen, and to deal with these kinds of things is really difficult," Klopp explained. 

"I don't know what exactly went on, but the last season is now passed as well, and now they can look into the future."

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Liverpool have now turned to Andoni Iraola to restore their fortunes, having joined from Bournemouth and taking over from Slot.

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