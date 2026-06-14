Former Liverpool star explains why the Reds were right to sack Arne Slot

Murphy admitted Slot was responsible for Liverpool's struggles and deserved to be sacked.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has thrown his support behind the club's decision to replace Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola, arguing that a managerial change was necessary to restore optimism among supporters.

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Liverpool endured a difficult campaign that fell far below expectations, finishing the season without a trophy and struggling to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds suffered 12 Premier League defeats and conceded 53 league goals, while tensions reportedly surfaced within the squad during a frustrating season.

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Murphy sympathises with Slot

Despite supporting the club's decision, Murphy acknowledged that Slot should not shoulder all the blame for Liverpool's disappointing performances.

The former midfielder stressed that several factors contributed to the club's struggles and admitted he felt sympathy for the Dutch coach.

"I think it was the correct decision," Murphy told Tribal Football.

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He added, "I felt sorry for Arne Slot because he did a lot of things for the club and not everything that went wrong was his fault. He made mistakes, but not everything was his fault."

Murphy believes one of the biggest reasons behind Liverpool's decision was the growing uncertainty among supporters.

According to him, the pressure surrounding Slot had reached a point where a poor start to the new season could have created an even bigger problem for the club.

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"At the start of next season, there would have been a fear among the fans as to what would happen regarding results and his style of play," he explained.

He continued, "Now that the club have made the change, there's a new energy and excitement, which was really needed."

Liverpool has turned to Andoni Iraola following his impressive spell at Bournemouth.

The Spanish coach earned widespread praise after guiding Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish and securing European football for the first time in the club's history.

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Murphy believes acting quickly gives Liverpool the best chance of moving forward without uncertainty hanging over the club.

He argued that delaying the decision could have resulted in an even more disruptive managerial change later in the season.