'It’s all nonsense' – Klopp’s agent dismisses Al-Ittihad rumours

Jürgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, denied reports linking the former Liverpool manager to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Jürgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has forcefully rejected speculation linking the former Liverpool manager with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp || Imago

The German coach has recently been the subject of renewed rumours suggesting he could return to management with the Saudi club.

However, Kosicke has moved swiftly to shut down the reports, making it clear that Klopp has no plans to take charge of Al-Ittihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agent delivers strong response

Speaking to WinWin Sports, Kosicke did not hide his frustration over the continued speculation surrounding his client.

"I am annoyed by all this nonsense. It's all annoying and completely untrue," Kosicke said.

🚨 Jürgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke on links with Al Ittihad: “I am annoyed by all this bullshit. It's all annoying and nonsense”, told @winwinallsports. ❌ pic.twitter.com/TOhJdxZaZX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agent's comments follow earlier statements in which he firmly ruled out the possibility of Klopp managing Al-Ittihad in the near future.

"There is no possibility for Klopp to manage Al-Ittihad this year," he had previously stated.

في تصريحات خاصة وحصرية لـ @winwinallsports 🚨



وكيل كلوب ينفي شائعات تدريب النمور مرة أخرى 🐅



"سئمت من هذه الأخبار، لا توجد أي فرصة لتولي كلوب أي منصب في الاتحاد" ❌ pic.twitter.com/2fW0E0ULWm — winwin (@winwinallsports) June 8, 2026

Klopp focused on Red Bull role

Since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, Klopp has remained away from frontline coaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January 2025, he officially began his role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, overseeing football operations across the company's network of clubs worldwide.