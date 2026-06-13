One of the greatest ever - Ex-Liverpool coach regrets Osimhen's World Cup absence

Rafa Benítez has expressed disappointment over Victor Osimhen's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Veteran football manager Rafa Benítez has admitted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feel incomplete without some of the game's biggest stars, including Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

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Nigeria's failure to qualify for the tournament means one of Africa's most prolific strikers will miss football's biggest stage, a reality Benítez believes is unfortunate for fans worldwide.

The Super Eagles endured a disappointing qualifying campaign and ultimately fell short of securing a place at the expanded tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Benitez regrets Osimhen's World Cup absence

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach spoke about the notable absentees while discussing the upcoming competition with Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's too easy: Kvaratskhelia, first and foremost," Benítez said when asked which players he would have liked to see at the tournament.

He added, "And then Osimhen too, and not just because Napoli holds a special place in my heart."

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The experienced Spanish tactician also highlighted several other high-profile players who will not feature at the tournament.

Alongside Osimhen, Benítez mentioned former Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Polish midfielder Piotr Zieliński and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

"But I must also add Zieliński and Lewandowski, one of the greatest ever," he added.

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While reflecting on the players who will be absent, Benítez also shared his predictions for the tournament's leading contenders.

The Spaniard believes France enters the competition as the team to beat due to the extraordinary depth available to their squad.

"France possesses an impressive array of talent; they've even had to leave some players at home, which is astonishing," he said.

Benítez also identified Spain and England as serious contenders, while refusing to discount Germany's chances because of their rich World Cup pedigree.

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