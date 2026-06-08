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Divock Origi: Liverpool cult hero announces retirement

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:49 - 08 June 2026
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After 14 years as a professional, former Liverpool striker Divocl Origi has announced his retirement.
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Former Belgium international and Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. 

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Origi’s statement 

The veteran striker, who last played for Serie A club AC Milan before terminating his contract, brought the curtain down on a 14-year senior career by sharing an emotional, faith-driven statement across his social media platforms on Monday, June 8.

"My purpose in the game is fulfilled. I lived out my childhood dreams, played on the biggest stages, won the biggest trophies. Grateful to God for all of it," Origi wrote. 

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Reflecting on a journey that saw him accumulate 32 senior international caps and score 3 goals for the Belgium national team, including a memorable winner against Russia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the forward added: 

Divock Origi

“To all my fans, the clubs, my teammates and my family: this will forever be ours. Thank you. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling."  

A legacy anchored by clutch goals

Origi will forever be remembered for his extraordinary penchant for scoring some of the most decisive goals in modern football history during his seven-year spell at Liverpool between 2015 and 2022. 

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Over the course of 175 appearances and 41 goals for the Merseyside club, the Belgian specialised in the dramatic, notably netting a 96th-minute Merseyside derby winner against Everton and scoring a vital brace, including the iconic "corner taken quickly" routine, in a historic 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. 

He subsequently sealed the club's sixth European crown by scoring in the 2019 Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur. 

A true man for the big occasion, Origi leaves the sport boasting a trophy cabinet that features the 2019/20 Premier League title, the 2021/22 FA Cup, the 2021/22 EFL Cup, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, forever cementing his status as an immortal figure in Anfield folklore.  

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