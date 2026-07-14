‘Beating Spain isn’t for everyone’ — Super Eagles troll France after World Cup semifinal loss

Fernando Hierro opened the scoring for Spain against Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup // IMAGO

Fernando Hierro opened the scoring for Spain against Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup // IMAGO

Despite watching the game from home, the Super Eagles still managed a cheeky jab at the expense of France, who lost the 2026 World Cup semifinal to Spain

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have lightened the mood on social media by cheekily trolling France following the French national team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Despite failing to qualify for this year's tournament themselves after falling to DR Congo in the playoffs, the West African giants could not resist poking fun at the defeated Les Bleus.

A Cheeky Reminder of 1998 Heroics

Immediately after the final whistle, the official Super Eagles account on X posted a throwback video of Nigeria’s legendary 3-2 victory over Spain during the 1998 World Cup group stage.

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Captioned simply, “Beating Spain isn’t for everyone,” the post quickly went viral, reminding football fans of the famous afternoon in Nantes when Sunday Oliseh's thunderbolt strike sealed a historic win.

Beating Spain isn’t for everyone pic.twitter.com/14jzDQNT2z — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 14, 2026

The cheeky banter served as a reminder that while the current Spanish side seems untouchable, Nigeria once knew exactly how to crack the code.

Spain’s Dominance Over France Continues

The playful jab came at the expense of a demoralised French squad, who suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat to Spain in their semifinal clash.

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Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for La Roja from the penalty spot before a blistering run and clinical finish from right-back Pedro Porro doubled the lead.

The dominant performance marked Spain's third consecutive victory against France, successfully denying Didier Deschamps' side the chance to reach their third successive World Cup final.