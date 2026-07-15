He was spectacular — Spain coach hails Barcelona star after France win

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has singled out one player for high praise after Spain’s victory over France in the 2026 World Cup semi-final.

De la Fuente referred to Barcelona star Dani Olmo as a “spectacular footballer” for his role in Spain's commanding win over France.

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Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for La Roja with a penalty in the 22nd minute, while defender Pedro Porro increased Spain’s advantage in the second half after a clever one-two with Olmo.

“Olmo is a spectacular footballer with a versatile position. He plays box-to-box and can occupy various roles, particularly between the lines as a midfielder. His development aligns closely with the national team,” De la Fuente remarked after the match.

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The Spain boss emphasized that Olmo's brilliance is amplified by the system and the players around him.

"He performs better with these players around him, allowing him to showcase his brilliance," De la Fuente added.

"This is a shared understanding. I value his abilities highly, but also the team dynamic. He is a genius in his role."

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Olmo has justified his selection as Spain's number 10 with some outstanding performances since being drafted into the team after the goalless draw against Cape Verde.