Advertisement

He was spectacular — Spain coach hails Barcelona star after France win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:54 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has singled out one player for high praise after Spain’s victory over France in the 2026 World Cup semi-final.
Advertisement

De la Fuente referred to Barcelona star Dani Olmo as a “spectacular footballer” for his role in Spain's commanding win over France.

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for La Roja with a penalty in the 22nd minute, while defender Pedro Porro increased Spain’s advantage in the second half after a clever one-two with Olmo.

“Olmo is a spectacular footballer with a versatile position. He plays box-to-box and can occupy various roles, particularly between the lines as a midfielder. His development aligns closely with the national team,” De la Fuente remarked after the match.

Advertisement

The Spain boss emphasized that Olmo's brilliance is amplified by the system and the players around him.

"He performs better with these players around him, allowing him to showcase his brilliance," De la Fuente added.

"This is a shared understanding. I value his abilities highly, but also the team dynamic. He is a genius in his role."

Advertisement

Olmo has justified his selection as Spain's number 10 with some outstanding performances since being drafted into the team after the goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Th 28-year-old will now be expected to keep up his form against England or Argentina in the final of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Una no get shame?' — Super Eagles’ official X account clowned by Nigerians after mocking France’s World Cup exit
Football
15.07.2026
'Una no get shame?' — Super Eagles’ official X account clowned by Nigerians after mocking France’s World Cup exit
Mbappe blames tactical failures for France's defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘We lack communication on the press’ - Mbappe blames tactical failures for France's defeat to Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 32 recap: Yamal is ‘Mr Talk and Do’, but Mbappé has a problem
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 32 recap: Yamal is ‘Mr Talk and Do’, but Mbappé has a problem
Rodri criticises referee
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘We're talking about 10 or 15 fouls’ - Rodri criticises referee for failing to protect Yamal
Victor Osimhen: Can Super Eagles main man lead Nigeria to 2030 FIFA World Cup?
Super Eagles
15.07.2026
Victor Osimhen: Can Super Eagles main man lead Nigeria to 2030 FIFA World Cup?
Walker begs Tuchel not to adopt man-marking Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘Don’t poke the bear’ - Walker begs Tuchel not to adopt man-marking Messi in semi-final showdown