We miss Jackson — Mikel Obi's makes U-turn, claims Blues look lost without Senegalese star

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts after watching his beloved Blues get battered by Manchester City at the weekend.

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend marked a third straight Premier League loss and left the Blues with just one win in their last seven league games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several issues became glaring at full-time, including the Blues' toothlessness in attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay updated with the Latest Sports News from Pulse Sports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Obi claims Chelsea miss Nicolas Jackson

In the latest episode of The Obi One Podcast, Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on the Blues' recent struggles, including admitting the club is sorely missing Nicolas Jackson, who departed for a high-profile loan spell at Bayern Munich last year.

Mikel Obi believes Chelsea are struggling without Nicolas Jackson | X

Mikel highlighted the Senegalese forward’s unique qualities that he believes no current striker in the squad has successfully replicated.

“We say so many times he was a fantastic player, and I actually think right now we’re missing him… What he gave us, no striker has given us,” Mikel said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicolas Jackson (Credit: Instagram)

“Pressing high, the way he was pressing aggressively, well. His connection between him and Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer looks lost without Nicolas Jackson right now.

"The creativity that he had, the link-up play… Nobody is giving us that. Yes, we are missing Nicolas Jackson.”

"We are missing Nicolas Jackson... What he gave us, no striker has given us. Yes, we are missing Nicolas Jackson. What I said was about competition..."



- Mikel Obi https://t.co/cO6n7rKUkd pic.twitter.com/NTrMiJ7A20 — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 13, 2026

Mikel was honest in acknowledging that Jackson’s finishing wasn’t always clinical, but argued that his work rate and ability to stretch defenses made him invaluable to the system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Was his scoring enough? Maybe not. Was he giving so much to the football club? Of course he was. Do we miss him? Absolutely.”

These comments mark a notable shift in narrative. Mikel had previously been one of Jackson’s harshest critics, famously claiming Chelsea would fail to win the big trophies with the Senegalese leading the line.

Jackson responded publicly at the time, telling Mikel to “shut your mouth,” while fans often accused the pundit of being overly harsh.

Mikel, however, defended his previous stance as constructive, insisting it was always about pushing players to meet the standards of a top club.

“What I said was about competition,” he clarified in the podcast. “I just felt he wasn’t patient enough… I want to fight, I want to compete.”