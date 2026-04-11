Mikel Obi was right – Fans mock Arsenal after Bournemouth ‘punch in the face’ title blow

Arsenal's 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth has blown the Premier League title race wide open and sent fans rushing back to John Mikel Obi's viral "cheating" rant. The Super Eagles legend, it seems, called it.

The Emirates Stadium fell eerily quiet on Saturday afternoon as AFC Bournemouth, the party crashers nobody invited, walked away with all three points from North London.

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Arsenal, top of the Premier League table and chasing their first title in over two decades, were beaten 2-1 at home.

It was the kind of defeat that doesn't just dent a points tally; it rattles a dressing room, shakes a fanbase, and as the internet wasted no time in pointing out, vindicates a pundit who was dismissed as a hater just weeks ago.

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John Mikel Obi, the two-time Premier League winner and Super Eagles legend, had as reported by Pulse Sports last month and said the quiet part loud: Arsenal were too reliant on set pieces, their creative players were being stifled, and their style was, in his words, "ridiculous."

He was roundly mocked. Today, with 10 Bournemouth corners conceded and a second home defeat lodged in the consciousness, the comment sections belonged to him.

What Mikel said

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"When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely, solely on corner kicks. You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta, almost a billion dollars, and you're telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It's ridiculous.”

“They winning ugly. The only reason why Arsenal fans are not complaining with the style of football that they're playing is because they're top of the league." — John Mikel Obi, talkSPORT

Mikel's frustration was not merely with the results, but with what he saw as a fundamental misuse of talent.

Mikel Obi || X

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The Super Eagles great argued that Arteta had handicapped his more creative players and stifled their expression, sacrificing the free-flowing football that had once made Arsenal so exciting to watch in favour of a cynical, corner-kick-heavy approach that he struggled to recognise as worthy of a title-winning team.

He stopped short of nothing. At various points he branded the tactics "illegal," said he could not recognise Arsenal as genuine champions, and suggested that a side spending close to a billion dollars should be doing considerably more with the ball than recycling it into the penalty box from dead-ball situations.

Arsenal will not win the quadruple this season.

It was a scorching take, and in the immediate aftermath, most Arsenal supporters dismissed it as the rant of a man with an agenda.

The internet's verdict: Mikel called it.With Arsenal failing to score from open play and relying on 10 corners that yielded nothing, social media erupted in a chorus of "told you so"- with Mikel Obi's talkSPORT clip recirculating widely within minutes of the final whistle.

You can dislike Mikel, but he is not far from the truth.



You cannot spend a billion and be playing like this.



10 corners today by the way. They kept spamming it, but god of football said NOT TODAY.



pic.twitter.com/lBIdU2GDy1 — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) April 11, 2026

What the fans said

"You can dislike Mikel, but he is not far from the truth. You cannot spend a billion and be playing like this. 10 corners today by the way. They kept spamming it, but god of football said NOT TODAY."

"He's spot on. They were flying when the set piece was working at the early stage of the season. They are struggling now in front of goal because the set piece is no longer working."

"He said 'don't worry, there is enough time to bottle it.'"

"Mikel said too much — calling them cheats and saying he can't recognise them as winners is just taking it too far. More like a hater ranting about Arsenal!"

Dissenting view - fan reaction

The reactions, predictably, were split. The majority of neutral and opposition fans were gleefully typing "receipts" and reposting Mikel's clip with abandon.

But a meaningful minority of voices pushed back - acknowledging that while the set-piece dependency had been exposed today, labelling a title-contending side "cheats" and refusing to recognise them as potential champions was a step further than the evidence warranted.

Super Eagles icon Mikel Obi || X

"A hater ranting," as one fan put it, contains at least a grain of truth even when the rant itself is prescient.

For Arsenal, the damage is not merely psychological. Dropped points at home to a side not in the title conversation opens the door to whoever is breathing down their necks in second place and with the fixtures tightening as the season enters its final weeks, there is precious little margin for further slip-ups.

The question that now hangs over the Emirates is not just about Bournemouth; it is about whether Arteta's system, so effective when the set piece was functioning as a weapon, has been sufficiently figured out by the rest of the division.

Mikel Obi did not need to add "I told you so" to his timeline today. The retweets said it for him.

Whether this defeat proves to be the beginning of a familiar Arsenal implosion or merely a bump on the road to a long-awaited title remains to be seen.