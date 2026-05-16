Man United legend urges Red Devils to sign Barcelona star

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand linked the Red Devils to Barcelona's star striker.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to pursue veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, who will be available as a free agent following his confirmed departure from Barcelona.

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What Ferdinand said about Lewandowski signing

Taking to X, Ferdinand reacted to the breaking news of Lewandowski’s exit from Barcelona by nudging his former club to move for the Polish striker by highlighting the tactical and mentoring value the 37-year-old could bring to Old Trafford.

"What a guy, what a player!! Experienced option next season in UCL & help with development of Sesko,” Ferdinand said on his social media handle.

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What a guy, what a player!!

Experienced option next season in UCL & help with development of Sesko? 👀 https://t.co/WbnVyAM80W — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 16, 2026

Barcelona announced that the Polish international will leave when his contract expires at the end of June, concluding a four-year stint where he amassed a staggering 119 goals and 24 assists in 191 appearances.

In his time as a Blaugrana, he helped the Catalan giants secure major honours, including the recently clinched LALIGA title.

While Ferdinand envisions Lewandowski as the perfect mentor for young forward Benjamin Sesko, who just completed a successful debut campaign following a £75 million move from RB Leipzig, United will face stiff competition, should they decide to make a move.

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