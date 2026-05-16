Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford for their final home game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester United to win

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest preview

Manchester United are aiming to conclude their Old Trafford campaign in style as they host in-form Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

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Michael Carrick's side are sitting in third place in the Premier League standings, currently in the midst of a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1) and already guaranteed a place in the Champions League next term.

Benjamin Sesko x Matheus Cunha of Manchester United

However, their 23-match scoring streak was halted at Sunderland last time out when both Senne Lammens and Robin Roefs performed admirably to keep clean sheets.

This means Bruno Fernandes had to wait one more week to add to his 19 top-flight assists, with the Portugal international just one contribution away from equalling the division's all-time record.

However, one piece of good news is that Michael Carrick was recently reported to have been confirmed as the permanent manager and will sign a new two-year deal, with an option to extend for a third year, or a three-year deal.

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🚨 Michael Carrick will stay at Manchester United as permanent manager, confirmed.



Direction clear for weeks, plan also approved by Sir Jim Ratfliffe and new deal set to be signed soon.



New deal for 2 years plus option to extend or directly 3 years, but no doubts: Carrick says… pic.twitter.com/ptyvbpI9sf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2026

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have secured safety – just – and they reached the last four of the Europa League under Vitor Pereira, only to lose 4-1 on aggregate to Aston Villa in the semifinals.

They, however, extended their unbeaten run to eight Premier League matches (W4 D4), their longest such run in a league campaign since the 1995-96 term, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest head-to-head

This fixture has become something of a bogey tie for Manchester United in recent years. The reverse fixture this term ended 2-2 at the City Ground in November.

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The Red Devils are winless in their last four Premier League meetings with Forest, a run stretching back to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in August 2023 under Erik ten Hag.

Since then, Forest have won three and drawn one of those encounters, including a memorable 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in December 2024 and a 1-0 win at the City Ground in April 2025 that completed a league double over United for the first time since the 1991-92 season under Brian Clough.

In the broader picture, these two clubs have met 115 times across all competitions, with United holding a clear advantage: 54 wins to Forest’s 36, with 25 draws.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team forms

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Manchester United Premier League form: 🟧🟥🟩🟩🟩🟧

Nottingham Forest Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩🟧

Liverpool form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥🟧

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news

Missing Man Utd's past 23 Premier League matches, defender Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable once again for Sunday's game at Old Trafford after recently undergoing surgery for a back problem.

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When the going gets tough, the tough get going.



You've got this, @MdeLigt_04 👊 pic.twitter.com/TJBeKDCSYB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2026

After scoring in consecutive contests against Brentford and Liverpool, Benjamin Sesko missed the Sunderland stalemate because of a shin problem.

Joshua Zirkzee is likely to retain his spot at the focal point of the hosts' attack should the Slovenian remain out of action this weekend.

Forest, meanwhile, are without John Victor, Nicolo Savona, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willy Boly all out for the rest of the campaign.

Murillo could also be in a similar boat after picking up a hamstring injury, and Pereira is unsure whether the Brazilian will return before the season is out.

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Ibrahim Sangare, Dan Ndoye, Zach Abbott and Morgan Gibbs-White should all return after their respective issues, with the latter both taking blows to the head.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup

Manchester United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Yates, Anderson, Netz; Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

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There is plenty to suggest this will be an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s desire to give Casemiro a proper send-off, combined with Fernandes’s pursuit of the assist record, should drive the hosts forward with purpose and intent.

Forest, though, will not roll over, and their recent record against United, coupled with the form of Gibbs-White and Anderson, means they will cause problems.

Carrick’s home record, however, is the deciding factor here: seven wins from eight at Old Trafford since January is a formidable foundation.

With nothing left to play for in terms of league position, this should be an open, emotionally charged encounter in which United’s superior quality ultimately tells.

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