The fans deserve better — Mo Salah drops brutal assesment of Slot's Liverpool after Villa defeat

Mohamed Salah has opened up about Liverpool’s current situation after a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa left their Champions League qualification in serious doubt.

Aston Villa’s 4-2 victory over Liverpool on Friday night saw them leapfrog Arne Slot’s side in the table, piling huge pressure on the Reds ahead of the final matchday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool currently sit four points above Bournemouth, but failure to beat Brentford, combined with victories for the Cherries, could see the Reds miss out on Champions League football next season.

Salah challenges Liverpool to secure UCL football by all means

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah took to social media to deliver a strongly worded message, referencing Jürgen Klopp’s famous “heavy metal football”: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions,” Salah said.

“It took hard work, and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

"I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that.



Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and… pic.twitter.com/xsnD14QLTQ — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 16, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it

"I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”