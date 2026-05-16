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The fans deserve better — Mo Salah drops brutal assesment of Slot's Liverpool after Villa defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:31 - 16 May 2026
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Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great
Mohamed Salah has opened up about Liverpool’s current situation after a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa left their Champions League qualification in serious doubt.
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Aston Villa’s 4-2 victory over Liverpool on Friday night saw them leapfrog Arne Slot’s side in the table, piling huge pressure on the Reds ahead of the final matchday.

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Liverpool currently sit four points above Bournemouth, but failure to beat Brentford, combined with victories for the Cherries, could see the Reds miss out on Champions League football next season.

Salah challenges Liverpool to secure UCL football by all means

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Salah took to social media to deliver a strongly worded message, referencing Jürgen Klopp’s famous “heavy metal football”: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions,” Salah said.

“It took hard work, and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

"I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

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"That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it

"I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

Liverpool must beat Brentford at Anfield next weekend and hope that Aston Villa drop points away at Manchester City on the final day to secure UCL football.

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