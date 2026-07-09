Maduka Okoye’s babymama Jelicia Westhoff shares sweet photo of their son amid Cardi B dating rumours

The Dutch model broke her silence on social media with a heartwarming family moment just hours after the Nigerian goalkeeper went viral for being spotted with American rapper Cardi B.

Maduka Okoye’s name has dominated social media over the past 24 hours following his surprise appearance alongside Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

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The Super Eagles goalkeeper sparked widespread discussion after photos of the pair chatting and laughing together during a private event broke the internet, prompting thousands of reactions online.

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

Now, attention has shifted back to Okoye’s personal life after his longtime partner and mother of his child, Jelicia Westhoff, shared a wholesome family update on Instagram.

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Jelicia Shares Adorable Moment With Their Son

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dutch model posted a smiling selfie with the couple’s young son, Emiliano Isaiah Okoye.

The pair appeared relaxed at home, with the youngster flashing a smile beside his mother in the cute photo.

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye share a son | Instagram Stories/Jelicia Westhoff

While the post made no reference to the headlines surrounding Okoye, many fans viewed the timing as notable given the goalkeeper’s viral interaction with Cardi B.

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Okoye, 26, and Westhoff, 32, have experienced one of the most turbulent relationships involving a Nigerian footballer in recent years.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff || Instagram

The pair, who share a son together, have repeatedly made headlines following a series of public disagreements, breakups and reconciliations.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff

In 2024, Westhoff publicly accused the Udinese goalkeeper of locking her and their son out of their home before later deleting the posts. She also made several other troubling allegations about their relationship, which Okoye never responded to.

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Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff | Instagram

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye

The couple’s romance has remained on and off ever since, although they currently maintain what is described as a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Cardi B Sighting Set Social Media Alight

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

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Okoye became an unexpected trending topic after photos emerged showing him enjoying a friendly conversation with the American superstar together at Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

The duo sat front row next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show.

Viral videos captured the 6'6” goalkeeper being a perfect gentleman, holding hands with Cardi B as he escorted her to her seat and handing her a fan to stay cool.

Maduka Okoye helping Cardi B to her seat at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/mMO0gOJFqn — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 8, 2026

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They also attended the Messika Collection Haute Joaillerie Showcase, where they were seen laughing and talking closely together on a balcony.

The images quickly spread across X, Instagram and TikTok, with fans joking about the unlikely crossover between one of Nigeria’s biggest football stars and one of the world’s most recognisable music artists.