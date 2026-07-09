Michael Olise destroys Messi in key stat ahead of quarterfinals

France star Michael Olise has been an attacking force for Les Bleus throughout the World Cup.

France have certainly benefited from having the world’s most fearsome attack led by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe, who has seven goals in five games.

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Michael Olise beats Messi in key World Cup stat

One star who has held his own and is comparable to Mbappé is creative monster Michael Olise.

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Michael Olise || imago

Olise has been a creative force at this World Cup, and the real underlying stats show the depth of his creativity.

Michael Olise has completed more through-balls than any other player at the 2026 World Cup. 🪡 https://t.co/oiYJste146 pic.twitter.com/naCuDUFL0x — Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2026

According to Squawka, the 24-year-old has completed seven through balls, the most of any player at the tournament. By comparison, Messi has only completed three through balls.

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Olise is yet to score at the World Cup so far, but his five assists put him top of the assists chart, four clear of Messi, who registered his first assist of the tournament in the 3-2 win over Egypt.

He had two assists in each of his games against Iraq and Sweden, after starting his tournament with an assist against Senegal.