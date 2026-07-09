Advertisement

Michael Olise destroys Messi in key stat ahead of quarterfinals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:28 - 09 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
France star Michael Olise has been an attacking force for Les Bleus throughout the World Cup.
Advertisement

France have certainly benefited from having the world’s most fearsome attack led by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe, who has seven goals in five games.

Advertisement

Didier Deschamps' men breezed through their group before easing past Sweden and Iraq in the knockout rounds.

Michael Olise beats Messi in key World Cup stat

One star who has held his own and is comparable to Mbappé is creative monster Michael Olise.

Advertisement
Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago
FIFA dismisses France's appeal

Olise has been a creative force at this World Cup, and the real underlying stats show the depth of his creativity.

According to Squawka, the 24-year-old has completed seven through balls, the most of any player at the tournament. By comparison, Messi has only completed three through balls.

Advertisement

Olise is yet to score at the World Cup so far, but his five assists put him top of the assists chart, four clear of Messi, who registered his first assist of the tournament in the 3-2 win over Egypt.

He had two assists in each of his games against Iraq and Sweden, after starting his tournament with an assist against Senegal.

France face Morocco in their quarter-final clash on Thursday evening, and Olise will once again be tasked with the creative burden as Didier Deschamps' men look to win their second World Cup in three attempts.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brahim Diaz's World Cup record sparks Jay-Jay Okocha debate
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
Brahim Diaz's World Cup record sparks Jay-Jay Okocha debate
Spain vs Belgium 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: European champions to exorcise Red Devils
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
Spain vs Belgium 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: European champions to exorcise Red Devils
No Trump Card for England as FIFA slam Quansah with 2-Match Ban
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
No Trump Card for England as FIFA slam Quansah with 2-Match Ban
Okoye’s ₦1.2 BILLION salary isn’t enough! — DJ Akademiks explains why Cardi B would never date Super Eagles star
Lifestyle
09.07.2026
Okoye’s ₦1.2 BILLION salary isn’t enough! — DJ Akademiks explains why Cardi B would never date Super Eagles star
Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘Young, mediocre, old, fck it’ - Brazil legend blasts Vini Jr, Endrick and Ancelotti after World Cup exit
Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘The hunger is even greater’ - Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina