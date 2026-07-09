Michael Olise destroys Messi in key stat ahead of quarterfinals
France have certainly benefited from having the world’s most fearsome attack led by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe, who has seven goals in five games.
Didier Deschamps' men breezed through their group before easing past Sweden and Iraq in the knockout rounds.
Michael Olise beats Messi in key World Cup stat
One star who has held his own and is comparable to Mbappé is creative monster Michael Olise.
Olise has been a creative force at this World Cup, and the real underlying stats show the depth of his creativity.
Michael Olise has completed more through-balls than any other player at the 2026 World Cup. 🪡 https://t.co/oiYJste146 pic.twitter.com/naCuDUFL0x— Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2026
According to Squawka, the 24-year-old has completed seven through balls, the most of any player at the tournament. By comparison, Messi has only completed three through balls.
Olise is yet to score at the World Cup so far, but his five assists put him top of the assists chart, four clear of Messi, who registered his first assist of the tournament in the 3-2 win over Egypt.
He had two assists in each of his games against Iraq and Sweden, after starting his tournament with an assist against Senegal.
France face Morocco in their quarter-final clash on Thursday evening, and Olise will once again be tasked with the creative burden as Didier Deschamps' men look to win their second World Cup in three attempts.