Manchester United get the Nigerian warning they didn’t need

The Nigeria international’s sharp display offers early evidence that he could be a major attacking factor against United and this season.

Ahead of the 2026/2027 season, Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has opened Atletico Madrid’s pre-season in style.

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The Super Eagles forward was in superb form as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria after he scored a first-half brace in a 4-1 win over Getafe.

Lookman, 28, showed the sort of sharpness that will worry upcoming opponents, including Manchester United.

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Lookman sends message to United

The game was played behind closed doors at Cerro del Espino in Majadahonda, but the evidence from it was clear.

Atletico looked organised and aggressive, and Lookman was at the centre of their best moments in attack.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atletico Madrid.

His first goal came from close range after he reacted fastest to a rebound. His second was a composed finish at the far post following a low ball in from Carlos Martín, underlining both his movement and his timing in the box.

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Simeone used Lookman in a central attacking role and appeared to get an immediate return from the forward, who joined the club last winter.

4-1 in our first preseason test 💪



⚽️ Lookman (2), Arnau and Obed. pic.twitter.com/I9qaT8cR2H — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 29, 2026

That may become an important tactical option if Atletico want to get more direct output from him this season in the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League this campaign.

The result also comes just before Atletico’s meeting with Manchester United, which gives the Spanish side another chance to test their shape against a stronger opponent.

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For Michael Carrick’s United, who sealed a first win of the preseason against Rosenborg, Lookman’s form makes that challenge a little more difficult.