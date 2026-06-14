Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Atletico to agreement for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are set to beat Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to a third summer signing.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a stunning verbal agreement to sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, snatching the 27-year-old Spanish international from under the noses of their domestic rivals.

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Cucurella set for Madrid move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with all parties involved in the deal, which will see Cucurella swap Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabéu immediately after his participation with Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, HERE WE GO!



Verbal agreement in place between all parties, player too — he’s the left back wanted by Mourinho. Details to follow.



Cucurella leaves #CFC and joins Madrid after World Cup. ⚪️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/kXRXWgADFm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2026

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The shock move reportedly sanctioned by José Mourinho comes as a blow to his former club Barcelona, who were contemplating bringing their academy graduate back to Camp Nou, as well as to Atlético Madrid, who had shown strong interest and were reportedly preparing to open formal negotiations.

Chelsea are expected to demand a transfer fee in the region of €50 million to €55 million to part ways with the defender, whose contract lasts until June 2029.

Cucurella gets his move

The impending transfer corresponds with Cucurella's recent comments in which he tacitly expressed desire to abandon Chelsea for a more ambitious sporting project.

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During a bombshell interview in March, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star openly aired his frustrations regarding the Blues' lack of top-flight experience and the mid-season departure of manager Enzo Maresca.

With Chelsea stumbling to a deeply disappointing 10th-place finish in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, Cucurella pushed to leave the club.