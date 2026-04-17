Chelsea co-owner signals change in strategy after recent comments from Enzo and Cucurella

Clearlake Capital's co-founder Behdad Eghbali discussed a shift in the club's transfer policy.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali has signalled a shift from the club’s controversial youth-centric transfer policy, admitting that the project requires more "ready-made" players to achieve consistency.

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What he said

Speaking in Los Angeles at the CAA World Congress of Sports on Thursday, April 16, the Clearlake Capital co-founder acknowledged that the current strategy, which has seen the club splash over a staggering €1.5 billion on transfers since the May 2022 takeover, needs adjustment to take the team to the next level.

“We’ve got to be better on a few things, to add more ready-made players at this part of the project, to take it to the next level, to be consistent over time,” he said, per Fabrizio.

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“We recognise we need balance. We have world champions; we have Champions League winners; we have elite, elite young players. Experience has developed now."

Chelsea majority shareholders Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali (Imago)

Criticism of Chelsea’s project

The admission comes as a direct response to the perceived failure of a "youth-obsessed" model that prioritised building for the future over players capable of delivering immediate results.

That strategy ultimately contributed to the frustrations and eventual exits of Enzo Maresca, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel.

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Dissenting voices have now reached a breaking point within the dressing room; Enzo Fernández was recently suspended by the club for "crossing a line" after publicly criticising the disruption caused by Maresca’s departure and expressing an openness to joining Real Madrid.