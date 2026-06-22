Advertisement

‘What a privilege!’ Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo breaks silence with tear-jerking tribute after his historic World Cup record

David Ben
David Ben 23:14 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
‘What a privilege!’ Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo breaks silence with tear-jerking tribute after his historic World Cup record
He missed a penalty. Then he shattered a World Cup legend. And his wife captured EVERYTHING.
Advertisement

In a night that will go down in football folklore, Lionel Messi did the unthinkable.

Advertisement

Just minutes after the Argentine magician missed a penalty, he roared back in spectacular fashion, scoring a record-breaking brace to surpass Miroslav Klose’s 16-goal World Cup tally at the age of 38.

All new records broken by Messi
Messi was crowned the MOTM after his brace against Austria

But while the football world was busy asking “Is he even human?”, one person had the most intimate view of it all: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. And her emotional Instagram tribute has left fans sobbing.

Advertisement

Messi's wife gets emotional following World Cup brace

Messi's wife Antonla Roccuzzo witnessed his grreatness live against Austria | Instagram

Taking to social media, the childhood sweetheart of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a series of heart-melting photos from the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The carousel showed the couple’s three sons – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro – all decked out in Argentina’s sharp new Adidas away shirts, cheering wildly as their father made history.

Anto was at the Dallas Stadium with her three sons cheering for Messi | Instagram
Advertisement

One snap captured the boys with their mother posing for the camera. Another showed Antonela donning Messi's no 10 shirt in a proud wife moments.

But it was the caption that really got fans choking up: “What a privilege to see you make history again and again. Te amo @leomessi !!!” Antonela shared to her 39 million-plus followers on Instagram.

Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

While pundits and fans scrambled for superlatives after Messi after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria, Antonela’s words offered the most personal perspective of all – that of a wife and mother watching greatness unfold live.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
"Give me Uzbekistan or I RETIRE!" - Ronaldo trolled by fans after ending World Cup drought with historic brace
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
"Give me Uzbekistan or I RETIRE!" - Ronaldo trolled by fans after ending World Cup drought with historic brace
'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model
Ronaldo surpasses Messi with new World Cup record to silence haters
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
Ronaldo surpasses Messi with new World Cup record to silence haters
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo joins Messi in incredible record as he silences critics to lead Portugal's drubbing of Uzbekistan
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo joins Messi in incredible record as he silences critics to lead Portugal's drubbing of Uzbekistan
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
23.06.2026
NFF hands 'Dream Team' job to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle
Super Eagles star Osimhen disappoints suitors with latest comments
Super Eagles
23.06.2026
Super Eagles star Osimhen disappoints suitors with latest comments