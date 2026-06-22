‘What a privilege!’ Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo breaks silence with tear-jerking tribute after his historic World Cup record
In a night that will go down in football folklore, Lionel Messi did the unthinkable.
Just minutes after the Argentine magician missed a penalty, he roared back in spectacular fashion, scoring a record-breaking brace to surpass Miroslav Klose’s 16-goal World Cup tally at the age of 38.
But while the football world was busy asking “Is he even human?”, one person had the most intimate view of it all: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. And her emotional Instagram tribute has left fans sobbing.
Messi's wife gets emotional following World Cup brace
Taking to social media, the childhood sweetheart of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a series of heart-melting photos from the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The carousel showed the couple’s three sons – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro – all decked out in Argentina’s sharp new Adidas away shirts, cheering wildly as their father made history.
One snap captured the boys with their mother posing for the camera. Another showed Antonela donning Messi's no 10 shirt in a proud wife moments.
But it was the caption that really got fans choking up: “What a privilege to see you make history again and again. Te amo @leomessi !!!” Antonela shared to her 39 million-plus followers on Instagram.
While pundits and fans scrambled for superlatives after Messi after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria, Antonela’s words offered the most personal perspective of all – that of a wife and mother watching greatness unfold live.