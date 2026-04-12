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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian bring romance to Coachella 2026 days after Instagram hard-launch

David Ben
David Ben 13:36 - 12 April 2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian bring romance to Coachella 2026 days after Instagram hard-launch
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together at Coachella as they continue to go public with their relationship.
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Just days after making their relationship Instagram-official, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian stepped out together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, turning the desert music event into a glamorous date night.

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The couple was spotted on Saturday night (April 11) during Justin Bieber’s headline performance , joined by Kardashian’s 12-year-old daughter North West and Hamilton’s close friend, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

Fan footage shared widely on X shows the group walking into Bieber's high-energy set, performing 'GO BABY' amid pulsing pink and purple lights, stage smoke, and a packed crowd under the Coachella night sky.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

Coachella, famous for its celebrity sightings and fashion-forward vibe, proved the ideal setting for the power duo’s next chapter.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

Kardashian, 45, the SKIMS founder and reality TV mogul, and Hamilton, the seven-time world champion now racing for Ferrari, blended seamlessly into the festival’s star-studded crowd.

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The bigger picture

The appearance marks one of their first major public outings since Hamilton appeared to hard-launch their romance earlier this week.

On April 6, the 41-year-old Ferrari driver posted a thrilling Instagram Reel from Tokyo, captioned “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III.”

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto
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In the video, Hamilton drifts a red Ferrari F40 through the city streets before the camera reveals Kardashian smiling in the passenger seat, a sleek, high-speed confirmation that instantly went viral.

Their relationship has been a slow-burn rumour mill since early 2026.

The pair were first linked after a romantic European trip, fuelled further by joint appearances at the Super Bowl, a family vacation in Tokyo with Kardashian’s children, and flirty social media interactions, including Hamilton’s heart-eye comment on Kardashian’s 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look.

Ferrarui driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO
Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party | IMAGO

Sources close to the couple have revealed Hamilton and Kardashian are taking their time as the pair are growing increasingly closer.

Still, neither has yet to officially confirm their romance amid multiple public sightings that leave little to doubt.

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