Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian bring romance to Coachella 2026 days after Instagram hard-launch
Just days after making their relationship Instagram-official, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian stepped out together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, turning the desert music event into a glamorous date night.
The couple was spotted on Saturday night (April 11) during Justin Bieber’s headline performance , joined by Kardashian’s 12-year-old daughter North West and Hamilton’s close friend, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
Lewis with Kim Kardashian, North West and Miles in Coachella during Justin Bieber's performance pic.twitter.com/HpioahHwvh— Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) April 12, 2026
Fan footage shared widely on X shows the group walking into Bieber's high-energy set, performing 'GO BABY' amid pulsing pink and purple lights, stage smoke, and a packed crowd under the Coachella night sky.
Coachella, famous for its celebrity sightings and fashion-forward vibe, proved the ideal setting for the power duo’s next chapter.
Kardashian, 45, the SKIMS founder and reality TV mogul, and Hamilton, the seven-time world champion now racing for Ferrari, blended seamlessly into the festival’s star-studded crowd.
The bigger picture
The appearance marks one of their first major public outings since Hamilton appeared to hard-launch their romance earlier this week.
On April 6, the 41-year-old Ferrari driver posted a thrilling Instagram Reel from Tokyo, captioned “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III.”
In the video, Hamilton drifts a red Ferrari F40 through the city streets before the camera reveals Kardashian smiling in the passenger seat, a sleek, high-speed confirmation that instantly went viral.
Their relationship has been a slow-burn rumour mill since early 2026.
The pair were first linked after a romantic European trip, fuelled further by joint appearances at the Super Bowl, a family vacation in Tokyo with Kardashian’s children, and flirty social media interactions, including Hamilton’s heart-eye comment on Kardashian’s 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look.
Sources close to the couple have revealed Hamilton and Kardashian are taking their time as the pair are growing increasingly closer.
Still, neither has yet to officially confirm their romance amid multiple public sightings that leave little to doubt.