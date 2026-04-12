‘It has been smashed to pieces’ - Paul Merson slams Arsenal’s performance, advises them on title race

Following a damaging home defeat to Bournemouth, Paul Merson has urged Arsenal's players to ignore the inevitable criticism as fears of another collapse in the title race intensify.

The Gunners' recent slump worsened on Saturday as they were stunned at the Emirates by an in-form Cherries side, who secured a 1-0 victory to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 matches.

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Arsenal have led the league for most of the season, but a dismal run has seen them lose three of their last four games.

This poor form has also resulted in their elimination from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, casting serious doubt on their league title aspirations.

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Merson speaks on Arsenal's loss

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson commented on the team's fragile confidence: "It will have been smashed to pieces.

“Now all of a sudden, if Man City win all their games, they're level on points. Plus they have got two games to make the goal difference up."

Former Arsenal legend Paul Merson

"This is now, you've got to keep away from the press, the papers and social media because everybody will be saying 'here comes the melt'.

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“That is a terrible, terrible result today. Bad performance as well. No energy, no 'let's go and take the game to Bournemouth', it was sloppy."

Arsenal players looking devastated || Imago

City are set to face Chelsea on Sunday before a crucial showdown with Arsenal at the Etihad the following week—a stadium where Arteta has never secured a victory as Gunners manager.