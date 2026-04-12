‘Give him the ball’ - Arsenal legend slams team's failure to locate Dowman in loss to Bouremouth

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has questioned the team's approach following a stunning loss to Bournemouth, suggesting they failed to utilise youngster Max Dowman properly as their Premier League title hopes took a major blow.

The Gunners delivered a flat performance on Saturday, succumbing to their third defeat in four matches.

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The result has cast significant doubt on their championship credentials and handed Manchester City a clear advantage in the title race.

Alex Scott's decisive goal for Bournemouth means the title is now in Pep Guardiola's team's hands, with boos echoing around the Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

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Keown speaks on loss

Dowman, who recently made history as the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer, was brought on as a substitute as Arsenal chased the game. However, Keown believes his teammates did not involve him enough.

Martin Keown || Imago

"Arsenal fixed the play, and the picture never changed," the former defender told TNT Sports after the games.

“Even when Dowman came on, we were all screaming, ‘Give him the ball,’ but they didn’t have enough good control of the ball in the midfield. That is all down to Bournemouth and Arsenal not mixing up their game enough."

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The defeat comes just eight days before a crucial trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City, a venue where manager Mikel Arteta has yet to secure a league victory. Another loss could see the Gunners drop to second place within the next two weeks.

Max Dowman in action for Arsenal || Imago

With the season at risk of unravelling, Keown has challenged the senior players to step up. "Now people have got to stand up," he urged.

"Personalities have got to come forward, leaders have to emerge because the pressure will come on.

“It’s still in your hands because Manchester City are next in the Premier League, and you’ve got to play the Champions League in midweek and make sure the wheels do not come off this season.

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