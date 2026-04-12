Manchester United vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

20-time English champions Manchester United host Leeds United at Old Trafford to round off the Premier League weekend in an important fixture at both ends of the table.

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Manchester United vs Leeds betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester United to win

Manchester United vs Leeds preview

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Monday evening, facing rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

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Beneficiaries of their own misfortune, Man Utd will have enjoyed – or perhaps endured – a 24-day break between fixtures.

Their last outing was the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on March 20, where the Red Devils missed the chance to consolidate their grip on third place.

The 20-time English champions spent time training in the Republic of Ireland last week to prepare for this match, and it will be fascinating to see the tempo of the team on Monday evening considering that it has been such an incredible amount of time since their last game.

Man United have enjoyed a transformation since Michael Carrick was appointed head coach in January and are in pole position to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, currently sitting third in the Premier League, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

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Leeds, for their part, are way down in 15th in the Premier League table, three points outside of the relegation zone, boasting a record of seven wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats from 31 matches.

In fact, they could start the game just a point clear of the relegation zone if results elsewhere go against them.

That said, Daniel Farke’s side will be on a high after sealing a place in the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a penalty shootout over West Ham last weekend.

Manchester United vs Leeds head-to-head

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The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 18 home league games against Leeds, while they have lost just one of their last 20 league fixtures with Monday's opponents, recording 12 wins in the process.

Leeds have avoided defeat in two of their last three games with the Red Devils, though, including a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in February 2023 and a 1-1 draw at Elland Road earlier this season.

Manchester United vs Leeds team forms

Manchester United Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟩🟥🟩🟧

Leeds Premier League form: 🟧🟧🟥🟥🟧🟧

Leeds form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟩🟧🟧🟩

Manchester United vs Leeds team news

Man United will be without central defender Harry Maguire as he serves a one-match suspension after being sent-off against Bournemouth before the international break.

Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but the Leeds game may come too soon for a return to action.

Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a troublesome back injury, but Lisandro Martinez is available for selection after missing the last five games with a calf injury.

Bruno Fernandes has already created 101 chances in the top flight this term, marking the third time he has hit a century in one campaign, after 2022-23 (119) and 2023-24 (114).

Furthermore, Fernandes has been involved in eight goals from just six league appearances against Leeds (six goals, two assists), and the Portuguese playmaker will lead his team out again on Monday.

As for Leeds, they have suffered a double selection blow with Daniel Farke confirming both Joe Rodon and Anton Stach will miss the trip to Old Trafford after coming off injured in the FA Cup quarter-final win over West Ham.

Daniel James is also absent with an adductor strain, but Jaka Bijol, Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all doubtful.

Manchester United vs Leeds possible starting lineup

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Leeds: Darlow; Bornauw, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction

While Man Utd have stumbled on the road in recent weeks, they remain flawless at home under Michael Carrick and we expect them to continue that form here.

Leeds are more than capable of making this a very difficult game for Man United, and we are backing the visitors to find the back of the net. However, the Red Devils have been largely excellent under Carrick, so we can see a routine home success on Monday night.