'I am part of the big decisions' - Carrick breaks silence on Man United future

Michael Carrick confirms involvement in long-term planning at Manchester United.

Michael Carrick has confirmed his growing influence at Manchester United, saying he is actively involved in the club’s long-term strategic planning despite uncertainty surrounding his own future.

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Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago

The interim manager, whose current deal runs until the end of the season, revealed that his responsibilities extend far beyond matchday duties, including key decisions that will shape the club’s direction moving forward.

Carrick disclosed that he is playing a hands-on role in internal discussions, including player-related decisions. Reports indicate he was part of the process that led to Harry Maguire signing a new contract last week.

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What Carrick said

Speaking ahead of United’s Premier League clash with Leeds United, Carrick made it clear that his input is both expected and necessary.

He said, “Certainly, in the role I'm in, there are decisions that need to be taken care of. I said it as soon as I came here, I'm part of that, and whatever that looks like moving forward, I'm part of that.

“I'm trying to improve things and make things better all the time. Certainly there are conversations in different directions and different things that I'm definitely part of.”

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Carrick also stressed that collaboration within the club’s structure is essential for progress.

“I think it should be that way anyway, because things need to be done. So I'm here to take care of that," he added.