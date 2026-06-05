‘We need to win a trophy’ — Chelle reveals bold master plan behind mass Super Eagles shake-up

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explicitly stated his ultimate ambition for the Nigeria national team, revealing that his controversial squad overhauls are part of a calculated plan to win a major trophy.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle has made his ambition for Nigeria’s Super Eagles crystal clear: he wants to win a trophy with the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles boss made the comment while defending his decision to invite new players for the recent London, Poland and Portugal assignments, insisting the squad must keep evolving if it is serious about becoming champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelle has handed debut call-ups to several unheralded stars, including Abdullahi Bewene and several standout performers from the Unity Cup defense in London.

Speaking in a video on X, Chelle said the team has spent the past year analysing its performances and identifying the fine details needed to reach the very top.

For him, Nigeria already has the mentality to compete, but what is still missing is the extra layer that can turn a good side into a trophy-winning one.

22 players currently in camp to face Portugal 📍🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/RJ8PkOx5Ug — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 5, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We analyse our game since one year and we try to put some players who can make the team grow up,” Chelle said. “We need to improve because for me and for everybody, it misses one detail to be the best team. To win a trophy, so, we have to improve.”

The Malian explained that bringing in younger players is not only about changing the age profile of the squad, but also about injecting fresh energy and hunger.

New kid in the Super Eagles, Azeez.

He believes new faces can add something different to the dressing room, even if the team already has a winning mindset.

“So because we analyse, so I think we have to put some young players who can bring a new mentality, something new,” he added. “This is not a question about only mentality because the group has a mentality to win but we need to put something fresh.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle defends decision to invite new players to London, Poland and Portugal.



Eric Chelle is COOKING 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/drJ7e1l4cn — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) June 5, 2026

Chelle also stressed that the national team can be a huge opportunity for these players, especially those who arrive with the desire to prove themselves on the international stage. According to him, that hunger can help push the entire squad forward.

“Some player will come with a lot of energy… they want to win, they want to improve and the national team can be this for them,” he said.

Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

Advertisement

Advertisement