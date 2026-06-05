‘We need to win a trophy’ — Chelle reveals bold master plan behind mass Super Eagles shake-up
Nigerian coach Eric Chelle has made his ambition for Nigeria’s Super Eagles crystal clear: he wants to win a trophy with the team.
The Super Eagles boss made the comment while defending his decision to invite new players for the recent London, Poland and Portugal assignments, insisting the squad must keep evolving if it is serious about becoming champions.
Following the Super Eagles' highly dramatic 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw and ahead of the blockbuster showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, a section of fans and local media had questioned the manager's aggressive experimental squad.
Chelle has handed debut call-ups to several unheralded stars, including Abdullahi Bewene and several standout performers from the Unity Cup defense in London.
Speaking in a video on X, Chelle said the team has spent the past year analysing its performances and identifying the fine details needed to reach the very top.
For him, Nigeria already has the mentality to compete, but what is still missing is the extra layer that can turn a good side into a trophy-winning one.
22 players currently in camp to face Portugal 📍🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/RJ8PkOx5Ug— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 5, 2026
“We analyse our game since one year and we try to put some players who can make the team grow up,” Chelle said. “We need to improve because for me and for everybody, it misses one detail to be the best team. To win a trophy, so, we have to improve.”
The Malian explained that bringing in younger players is not only about changing the age profile of the squad, but also about injecting fresh energy and hunger.
He believes new faces can add something different to the dressing room, even if the team already has a winning mindset.
“So because we analyse, so I think we have to put some young players who can bring a new mentality, something new,” he added. “This is not a question about only mentality because the group has a mentality to win but we need to put something fresh.”
Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle defends decision to invite new players to London, Poland and Portugal.— Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) June 5, 2026
Eric Chelle is COOKING 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/drJ7e1l4cn
Chelle also stressed that the national team can be a huge opportunity for these players, especially those who arrive with the desire to prove themselves on the international stage. According to him, that hunger can help push the entire squad forward.
“Some player will come with a lot of energy… they want to win, they want to improve and the national team can be this for them,” he said.
His comments suggest a clear long-term plan: build a Super Eagles team that is not only competitive, but capable of delivering silverware.
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