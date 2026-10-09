5 Super Eagles stars to watch out for in Europe this weekend

After a lengthy international break, club football returns and several Nigerian stars will be in action for their respective clubs this weekend.

1. Alex Iwobi: Fulham vs Ipswich

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Fulham are yet to win a single league game this season, but Alex Iwobi has been their most consistent performer throughout that frustrating run.

The 30-year-old has started every Premier League game under Alvaro Arbeloa and finished last season with four goals and three assists, earning recognition as one of the league's most versatile and intelligent midfielders.

The Cottagers are desperate for a first win, and Iwobi's creativity and leadership will be central to their ambitions against a leaky Ipswich side.

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2. Gift Orban: Amedspor vs Genclerbirligi

If you have not been following Gift Orban's renaissance in Turkey, you have been missing one of the most compelling stories in European football this season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has been absolutely electric since joining newly promoted Amedspor on loan from Hoffenheim, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in just six Super Lig appearances, enough to earn the Turkish league's Goal of the Month award.

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3. Samuel Chukwueze: AC Milan vs Sassuolo

Under Rúben Amorim, Chukwueze has been reinvented as a right wing-back. The Super Eagles winger has already contributed two assists in five Serie A matches and has become a regular in Milan’s system.

His ability to attack and track back has drawn praise from club legend Mauro Tassotti, and will be crucial against Sassuolo this weekend.

4. Tolu Arokodare: Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen

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After a difficult spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers Tolu Arokodare has rebuilt his confidence spectacularly at Ajax.

He has scored six goals and provided two assists in nine appearances since joining on loan in July.

Ajax, who boast 21 goals in seven Eredivisie games this season, face a Nijmegen side with one of the leakiest defences in the division. Arokodare will fancy his chances.

5. Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray vs Kasımpaşa

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Osimhen is expected to make his return after nearly a month out with an adductor injury. Before the setback he scored six goals and provided two assists in four league games.