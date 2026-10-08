Ghanaian Black Star Semenyo ties the knot with gorgeous lover Jordeen

Ghana and Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo has married long-time partner Jordeen Buckley in an intimate civil ceremony in Malibu

Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has officially married his long-time partner, Jordeen Buckley, after six years together.

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The couple exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony in Malibu on Thursday, October 8, during the international break, later announcing their union on social media as “Mr. & Mrs. Semenyo”.

Semenyo and Jordeen make it official

Semenyo and Jordeen have been together since 2020, when the Ghanaian forward was still playing for Bristol City and beginning his journey towards becoming a Premier League star.

Jordeen, a British content creator, model and entrepreneur, has remained by Semenyo’s side throughout his rise in English football and his development into a Ghana Black Stars international.

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The couple took their relationship to the next level in November 2025 when Semenyo proposed in a romantic heart-shaped floral setting. Almost a year later, they finally exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close family, friends and a select group of teammates.

The newlyweds confirmed the news on social media, proudly introducing themselves as “Mr. & Mrs. Semenyo” as they marked the beginning of their married life.

Jordeen steals the spotlight on wedding day

Jordeen, 25, turned heads in an elegant white lace gown that featured a sculpted bodice, sheer sleeves, a dramatic thigh-high slit and a sweeping train. Semenyo opted for a classic black tuxedo as the couple posed for a series of newly released wedding portraits.

The images offered a glimpse into the stylish celebration, with elegant interiors providing the backdrop for several photographs alongside a vintage Porsche.

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The intimate setting reflected the couple’s decision to keep the ceremony away from the spotlight while still sharing memorable moments with their followers. After building their relationship from Semenyo’s Bristol City days to his emergence on the Premier League stage and with the Ghana Black Stars, the pair have now reached another major milestone together.