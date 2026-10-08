CAF president reiterates Africa’s unconditional support for Infantino despite DR Congo World Cup saga

Rwanda President Paul Kagame (C) while receiving the CAF president Achievers Award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe (R) | Photo Credit: CAF Media

Rwanda President Paul Kagame (C) while receiving the CAF president Achievers Award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe (R) | Photo Credit: CAF Media

CAF president Patrice Motsepe backs Gianni Infantino's FIFA leadership despite growing controversy over DR Congo's World Cup qualification

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has reaffirmed Africa’s “unanimous and unconditional” backing for Gianni Infantino to remain FIFA president, despite mounting controversy surrounding the governing body’s handling of DR Congo’s World Cup qualification.

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The declaration comes as leaked documents reportedly reveal that FIFA officials identified an eligibility issue involving DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi after Nigeria complained about his participation.

Motsepe stands firmly behind Infantino

Motsepe made the declaration at the CAF Strategy Conference in Cape Verde, where he was joined by the heads of all 54 African football federations in expressing support for Infantino’s bid to remain in office from 2027.

The CAF president thanked Infantino “for all he does for African football”, making the continent’s position clear despite growing scrutiny surrounding the FIFA president.

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The open endorsement comes at a difficult time for Infantino, who has faced calls to step down following controversy over a plan to sell a stake in future World Cup rights to a private investment fund linked to Jared Kushner’s family.

While criticism of the FIFA president continues in other parts of the football world, Africa’s football leadership appears determined to remain firmly behind him.

That support has become particularly significant given FIFA’s presidential election dynamics, with Africa’s 54 associations representing a major voting bloc.

DR Congo saga puts support under spotlight

The declaration comes as questions continue to surround Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

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Internal FIFA documents reportedly reviewed by The New York Times suggest the governing body’s legal officials found that DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had not completed the required documentation to change his international affiliation after representing France at youth level.

Mpasi played against Nigeria in the decisive playoff and saved two penalties as DR Congo secured victory before defeating Jamaica to book their place at the World Cup.

FIFA officials reportedly considered several possible responses to Nigeria’s complaint, including awarding the match to the Super Eagles, imposing a fine or replacing DR Congo with Nigeria in the playoff against Jamaica.

Instead, Nigeria’s case was dismissed on a technicality, allowing DR Congo to continue their route to the tournament.

The controversy has become even more sensitive because Véron Mosengo-Omba, described as an Infantino ally, was preparing a bid to become president of the Congolese football federation while the eligibility dispute was being reviewed.

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Two months after DR Congo qualified for the World Cup, Mosengo-Omba reportedly became the sole candidate and was elected president.

Former FIFA official Prince Zelkifli Rahman Ngoufonja, known as Prince Zul, questioned whether DR Congo’s World Cup fate could have influenced the political situation.