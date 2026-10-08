Report: Headache for Mourinho as 2 Real Madrid players trade blows in dressing-room fight

Real Madrid’s dressing-room problems have flared up again, with Spanish radio Cadena SER reporting that two first-team players came to blows in a physical altercation.

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Journalist Anton Meana, speaking on the programme El Larguero, said the atmosphere inside the squad remains “as icy as it was five months ago.”

According to the report, deep-rooted tensions that existed under previous coaches Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa have continued under José Mourinho, and the latest incident shows the Portuguese manager has so far been unable to fully restore harmony.

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🚨 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗢𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗’𝗦 𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗠! Tensions have reportedly BOILED OVER, with two first-team players allegedly coming to blows in a heated confrontation. 😳 The identities of both players remain a mystery. https://t.co/rKA3cHklue — Transfer News (@TransferNews) October 8, 2026

The identities of the two players involved have not been revealed.

The fresh unrest coincides with growing frustration around Kylian Mbappé.

The French forward withdrew from international duty with a knee injury, only to be photographed at a Paris nightclub and later post a video of himself cycling in the Swiss Alps.

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Mourinho is understood to have been unhappy with how Mbappé managed his recovery and reportedly told the striker he must show greater discretion.

Real Madrid sit six points behind Barcelona in La Liga after seven matches.