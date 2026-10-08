Why we could not beat Spain in WC final — Messi finally opens up

Lionel Messi has finally addressed Argentina’s disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup final.

The 39-year-old pinned the 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain on the physical and emotional toll of their semi-final victory over England.

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Speaking after his farewell appearance for the Albiceleste in a 3-0 win over Benin, Messi dismissed conspiracy theories that had circulated since the final and offered a straightforward explanation.

“We had a dream, my dream and the whole country’s dream of becoming world champions again,” he said.

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“The match against England really drained us. Physically and emotionally, it was exhausting, and the truth is we arrived to the final running on fumes.”

Argentina had produced a dramatic late comeback to beat England 2-1 in the last four, with Messi providing the assists for both goals.

Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago

The effort, he claimed, left the squad with nothing left for the showpiece against Spain.In the final, the defending champions failed to register a single shot in normal time and were eventually beaten by a Ferran Torres goal in extra time.

Messi was keen to shut down speculation that anything untoward had influenced the result.

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“Nothing strange happened like they say around there. We gave it our all,” he insisted. “We fought hard, just as we always did.”