Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles star wins Best Player Award

Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye had received a best player award.

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has received prestigious regional recognition in Italy, securing the Gran Galà del Calcio Triveneto award as Udinese's best player for the 2025/26 season.

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​Recognising a stellar campaign

​The 27-year-old shot-stopper officially succeeded former teammate Oumar Solet to claim the honour at the 26th edition of the regional awards, which celebrate the top performers across professional football clubs in Italy's Triveneto area.

​The accolade serves as a definitive validation of Okoye's resilience and on-pitch excellence over the past year.

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The Nigerian international endured a disrupted start to the 2025/26 campaign, missing the opening two months while serving a suspension from the Italian Football Federation.

Maduka Okoye will play no part in Nigeria's clash against Russia

The ban stemmed from a fairness violation related to an alleged 2024 match-fixing scandal, though Okoye was cleared of any intent to manipulate the match.

​Following his return, he seamlessly reclaimed his position as Udinese's undisputed number one.

Anchoring the defence, Okoye registered an impressive 10 clean sheets in 29 Serie A appearances, delivering standout masterclasses against AC Milan and Juventus that ultimately earned him a Serie A Player of the Month nomination in May.

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​A scheduling conflict

According to Udinese blog, the Gran Galà del Calcio Triveneto ceremony is scheduled for 11 AM on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Teatro San Marco in Vicenza, the goalkeeper will be unable to accept the award in person.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

​Okoye's absence from the gala is necessitated by a direct fixture clash. Udinese travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino later that evening to face Torino in a rescheduled Matchday 6 Serie A clash.

Given his vital importance to manager Kosta Runjaić's setup, Okoye will be with the matchday squad preparing for the domestic fixture rather than attending the morning ceremony.

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Restful international break

​The news of the award arrives as Okoye refocuses on his club commitments following a brief and unproductive stint with the national team.

​Despite being named in Eric Chelle's initial Nigeria squad for the October international window, Okoye did not register a single minute on the pitch for the Super Eagles.