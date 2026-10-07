Advertisement

Ronaldo reacts to Messi's retirement

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:44 - 07 October 2026
Messi vs Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo put rivalry and his own national team problems aside to acknowledge Lionel Messi's retirement.
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has set aside the most storied rivalry in football history to publicly congratulate Lionel Messi, leaving a heartfelt message on the Argentine's social media following his retirement from international football.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's tribute

​The interaction occurred on Instagram shortly after Messi posted about his final game for the Argentina national team on Wednesday, October 7.

​Reacting to the 39-year-old's emotional post, the Portugal captain and Al Nassr forward praised his long-time counterpart's unprecedented international legacy.

Advertisement

​"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever," Ronaldo wrote in the comment section. "You have all my respect for everything you’ve achieved with Argentina. 

Ronaldo comments under Messi iNnstagram |Image credit: Albiceleste Talk

Ronaldo's action sees him set aside a rivalry that has defined the sport for nearly two decades. 

Both players completely altered the historical trajectories of their respective nations. Ronaldo delivered Portugal's first major honours by winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, while Messi eventually conquered the international stage by securing the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América.

​A dominant final performance

Advertisement

​Ronaldo's message followed a fairy-tale conclusion for Messi on the pitch. ​Playing his final match in an Argentina shirt, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner orchestrated a dominant 3-0 victory over the Benin Republic in an international friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

​Operating at the peak of his playmaking abilities, Messi directly influenced all three goals in his swansong. 

He provided the assists for Nicolás Otamendi in the 48th minute and Nico Paz in the 61st minute, before sealing the victory himself by converting a 71st-minute penalty to close out his legendary international career.

​Ronaldo’s effort towards Messi 

Advertisement

​The touching exchange is notably the second time in recent months that Ronaldo has publicly supported his eternal rival through Instagram.

​In August 2026, the footballing world mourned the passing of Messi's father, Jorge Messi, who died at the age of 68 following a long illness. 

When Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father, who had famously urged him to play in one final World Cup, Ronaldo immediately offered his condolences in the comment section.

​"Huge hug to you and your loved ones in this difficult moment, Leo. Stay strong," the 41-year-old Portuguese forward wrote at the time.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles star wins Best Player Award
Football
07.10.2026
Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles star wins Best Player Award
Chelle explains including Osimhen in Super Eagles squad despite injury
Football
07.10.2026
Chelle explains including Osimhen in Super Eagles squad despite injury
Lionel Messi clears all doubt on major career decision
Football
07.10.2026
Lionel Messi clears all doubt on major career decision
Ronaldo's former captain participates in mocking him
Football
07.10.2026
Ronaldo's former captain participates in mocking him
Ronaldo reacts to Messi's retirement
Football
07.10.2026
Ronaldo reacts to Messi's retirement
Man City legend comes out of retirement after guilty verdict
Football
07.10.2026
Man City legend comes out of retirement after guilty verdict