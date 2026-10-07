Ronaldo reacts to Messi's retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo put rivalry and his own national team problems aside to acknowledge Lionel Messi's retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has set aside the most storied rivalry in football history to publicly congratulate Lionel Messi, leaving a heartfelt message on the Argentine's social media following his retirement from international football.

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Ronaldo's tribute

​The interaction occurred on Instagram shortly after Messi posted about his final game for the Argentina national team on Wednesday, October 7.

​Reacting to the 39-year-old's emotional post, the Portugal captain and Al Nassr forward praised his long-time counterpart's unprecedented international legacy.

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​"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever," Ronaldo wrote in the comment section. "You have all my respect for everything you’ve achieved with Argentina.

Ronaldo comments under Messi iNnstagram |Image credit: Albiceleste Talk

Ronaldo's action sees him set aside a rivalry that has defined the sport for nearly two decades.

Both players completely altered the historical trajectories of their respective nations. Ronaldo delivered Portugal's first major honours by winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, while Messi eventually conquered the international stage by securing the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América.

​A dominant final performance

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​Ronaldo's message followed a fairy-tale conclusion for Messi on the pitch. ​Playing his final match in an Argentina shirt, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner orchestrated a dominant 3-0 victory over the Benin Republic in an international friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

​Operating at the peak of his playmaking abilities, Messi directly influenced all three goals in his swansong.

He provided the assists for Nicolás Otamendi in the 48th minute and Nico Paz in the 61st minute, before sealing the victory himself by converting a 71st-minute penalty to close out his legendary international career.

​Ronaldo’s effort towards Messi

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​The touching exchange is notably the second time in recent months that Ronaldo has publicly supported his eternal rival through Instagram.

​In August 2026, the footballing world mourned the passing of Messi's father, Jorge Messi, who died at the age of 68 following a long illness.

When Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father, who had famously urged him to play in one final World Cup, Ronaldo immediately offered his condolences in the comment section.