Lionel Messi clears all doubt on major career decision

Argentina's former captain Lionel Messi took to social media to release a statement after the victory against Benin Republic.

Lionel Messi has dismissed any possibility of a dramatic U-turn regarding his international retirement, releasing a definitive statement confirming the conclusion of his 21-year tenure with the Argentina national team.

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​A definitive conclusion

​The 39-year-old forward addressed his international future via a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, acknowledging the emotional toll of his final games against Benin Republic.

​Despite pressure from supporters and teammates following his farewell exhibition against the Cheetahs at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Messi maintained that his decision is final.

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​"Yesterday was my final match, and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white," Messi wrote. "I know I’m making the right decision. It’s been an incredible journey, full of joy and also some sadness, but I know that every step I took was worth it."

​Resisting the pressure to continue

​The statement provides finality following a highly charged farewell appearance during Which Messi still looked comfortably the best player on the pitch, and capable of offering much more.

​During the 3-0 victory over Benin, the 85,000-capacity crowd continuously chanted for the forward to prolong his international career.

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The campaign to keep him in the squad extended to the team bus, where his Argentina teammates vocally urged their captain to reconsider his exit.

​Messi even tacitly admitted during his post-match speech on the pitch that the overwhelming reception momentarily tempted him to continue. However, the subsequent written statement confirms he will not bend to the emotional pressure.

​"There were still so many things I wanted to say," he explained. "It’s impossible for me to express everything I feel in just a few words or in one post."

​A dominant final performance

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​Before confirming his exit, Messi ensured his final appearance matched his historical standards.

​Operating at the peak of his playmaking abilities during his swansong, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner directly influenced all three goals against the Benin Republic.

He provided assists for Nicolás Otamendi in the 48th minute and Nico Paz in the 61st minute, before converting a 71st-minute penalty to close out the 3-0 victory.

​The match serves as the conclusion to an unprecedented international career. Spanning from 2005 to 2026, Messi retires with 208 appearances and 126 goals. After enduring several high-profile final defeats earlier in his career, he ultimately delivered the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América.

​Honouring a shared legacy

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​Messi concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude to the national federation, his domestic clubs, and his family. He also honoured the spiritual presence of the late Diego Maradona, acknowledging his enduring impact on the squad.

​"I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know helped us by being there with us, also from heaven, every step of the way," Messi noted.