Man City legend comes out of retirement after guilty verdict

A former Manchester City star shocked fans after he signed for a new club years after announcing his retirement.

Former Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva has ended his three-year retirement at the age of 40, signing a short-term contract with Hong Kong Premier League club Supreme Sha Tin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Supreme Sha Tin's announcement

​The newly promoted Chinese territory club confirmed the acquisition on Wednesday across their social media channels, announcing the arrival of the four-time Premier League champion.

​"Yo! Absolute madness! We are officially announcing that the legendary Spanish No. 21 midfielder, David Silva, has officially joined Supreme Sha Tin!" the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​While Silva will travel to Hong Kong immediately to settle into his new environment, supporters will have to wait for his official pitch debut.

The club confirmed the midfielder will undergo a conditioning block to recover his physical sharpness, with a debut projected for November.

​"David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut," the club outlined.

"Stay tuned! Our ‘Founding Members’ hit the jackpot on this one! You’ll get exclusive priority access to watch training sessions, plus a 1-on-1 photo op!"

​An enduring love for the sport

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Silva's decision to accept a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign marks an unexpected chapter for a player whose career seemingly ended three years prior.

​In July 2023, while preparing for his fourth season with Real Sociedad, Silva suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during a pre-season training session. The injury forced him to officially retire at age 37, having previously helped the Basque club lift the 2019/20 Copa del Rey.

​Choosing to endure the physical demands of returning to competitive football at 40 years old, particularly for a newly promoted side currently sitting eighth in the league, demonstrates an undeniable devotion to the sport. He will retain his signature No. 21 shirt for the stint.

​The Manchester City legal shadow

​Silva's return arrives against the backdrop of a crisis at his former club following the Premier League's guilty verdict against Manchester City for financial breaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​While Silva won the 2007/08 Copa del Rey with Valencia, and shaped Spain's golden generation by securing UEFA Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and UEFA Euro 2012, his club legacy is anchored in Manchester.

​During his 10-season spell at the Etihad Stadium from 2010 to 2020, Silva claimed 14 domestic honours. However, his tenure directly overlaps with the nine-year period (2009 to 2018) explicitly targeted in the league's financial investigation.

​If retroactive trophy docking is included as a consequence of the guilty verdict, Silva risks losing a significant portion of his career medal count.

Within that specific nine-year window, the midfielder secured three Premier League titles, the 2010/11 FA Cup, three League Cups, and the 2012 FA Community Shield.

He later added the 2018/19 and 2019/20 League Cups, the 2018/19 Premier League and FA Cup, and the 2018 and 2019 Community Shields outside the formal charging period.

Advertisement

Advertisement