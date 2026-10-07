‘It's a shame' – Ex-Super Eagles captain Ekong speaks on Ronaldo’s ruined legacy

Troost-Ekong has hit out at Ronaldo for his latest statement

Troost-Ekong has hit out at Ronaldo for his latest statement

The former Nigeria captain has hit out at Ronaldo for ruining his legacy with Portugal following his latest statement.

Ex-Super Eagles star William Troost-Ekong has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has put a stain on his legacy with the Portuguese national team after releasing a statement that highlighted the reason for his conduct with the national team during the just-concluded international break.

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Ronaldo-Portugal tension escalates

Ronaldo and Portugal grabbed headlines during the international window after the 41-year-old left the team’s camp acrimoniously following what he perceived as disrespect from coach Jorge Jesus.

The Al-Nassr star is annoyed with the treatment Jesus meted out to him after he left him on the bench in the first leg of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Norway.

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Following the game, Ronaldo refused to train with the rest of the team before leaving the camp after accusing Jesus of not being truthful in his press conference ahead of the next match against Denmark.

Ronaldo has escalated the tension between him and Portugal

The former Manchester United player went ahead and released a statement on his social media pages after leaving the team’s camp, stating he would explain his reasons for leaving later.

Ronaldo has now explained his reasons, but Ekong is having none of it, saying the 41-year-old is hurting his legacy with his recent statement.

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Ekong blasts Ronaldo

Speaking with Bein Sports, Ekong acknowledged Ronaldo’s achievements but said the ex-Real Madrid man could have handled the situation better.

“I feel like I have to tread a little bit carefully here because Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has left such a legacy, and he is still playing. He continues to make history and will be one of the greatest players who have played in my generation,” Ekong said.

“I was somewhat surprised seeing this statement. I think it’s a very ugly way to end this chapter; I know he has still left the odd open.

🗣️ "It's a very ugly way to maybe end his chapter... He's put Portugal in a very difficult position. This is a conversation that could have been kept behind closed doors." Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive statement explaining his Portugal exit 👀 #CR7 https://t.co/fTbTLMwd4W — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 6, 2026

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But I think if you’ve done so much for Portugal, there comes a moment maybe you read the room if Jorge Jesus has made a mistake. I think he’s put Portugal in a difficult position,” Ekong added.

The former Watford man also revealed that he would not have accepted Ronaldo’s behaviour if he were playing on the same team, adding that the behaviour has put a stain on his legacy.

“If I was one of his teammates, I’m not sure I would’ve liked to see this. It’s a shame, in my opinion, because I think this is a conversation that could have been kept behind closed doors and puts a stain on some of the work he has done, in my opinion,” Ekong added.