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There is no fight with Osimhen, Galatasaray — Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:50 - 07 October 2026
Eric Chelle has strongly denied any conflict involving Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray or the Super Eagles after the striker missed Nigeria’s 3-3 draw with Russia.
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The Galatasaray forward was left out of the trip to Russia as he continued his recovery from a groin injury sustained 10 to 15 days before the international break.

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Nigeria played three games during this period, defeating Madagascar 2-1, before suffering defeats to Guinea-Bissau and Russia.

Chelle explained that an agreement had been reached with the Turkish club regarding Osimhen’s availability.

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“We agreed that if he recovered and played for Galatasaray before the international break, the club would let him join us. But he couldn’t play in that game because he hadn’t yet recovered,” Chelle said.

The coach added that Osimhen’s name was retained on the initial squad list while there was still hope of a recovery. He was clear that the situation involved no tension.

“There is no conflict between the player, the club, or the national team.”

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Chelle also addressed earlier comments that had been interpreted as suggesting Osimhen wanted to leave Galatasaray.

As for my earlier comments about a possible transfer, they were misinterpreted. Victor likes Galatasaray, and the club is happy with Victor.

"I consider him one of the best strikers in the world. When a player performs at such a level, there’s always talk of transfers around him.

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"I never said he wanted or should leave the club.”The clarification ends speculation of a rift and underlines that Osimhen remains central to Chelle’s plans once fully fit.

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