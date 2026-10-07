Arteta here to stay! Arsenal boss becomes highest-paid manager in EPL

Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club until 2030 and make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s new deal, announced on Wednesday, runs until the end of the 2029-30 season.

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It represents a significant upgrade on his previous terms and rewards the 44-year-old for leading Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

Arteta’s new package is reportedly in the region of £15 million a year in basic salary, with performance bonuses that could take the total closer to £20 million.

That figure places him clear of every other Premier League manager following Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City.

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Mikel Arteta has signed a four-year contract worth more than £20million a year, making him the best-paid manager in the Premier League | ✍️ @garyjacob https://t.co/qivYrFnbab — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 7, 2026

Arteta, who took charge in December 2019, has transformed the Gunners from mid-table underachievers into genuine title contenders and champions.

His win percentage of over 62 per cent is the best of any full-time Arsenal manager in the club’s history.

Speaking after the announcement, Arteta said: “It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

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