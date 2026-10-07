Did Cristiano Ronaldo snub Messi with 'Pele, Maradona' comment?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lengthy statement explaining his exit from the Portugal camp has ignited fresh debate, not only about his clash with Jorge Jesus but about the deliberate absence of Lionel Messi.

In the extraordinary document Ronaldo claimed the coach had agreed to read publicly, one of the key points stated that Jesus made a mistake by warming up “someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona” and then leaving him on the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo insisted he should be treated accordingly, insisting his status deserved preferential treatment.

Ronaldo has escalated the tension between him and Portugal

However, in highlighting Pele, and Maradona, Ronaldo omitted his great rival Lionel Messi, who many will agree is at the same level of greatness as the two legends, if not more so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post landed on the same night Messi played his final match for Argentina, scoring once and providing two assists in a 3-0 win over Benin.

The timing of the post begs the question of whether the exclusion was intentional, a final act of rivalry, or a reflection of lingering bitterness as the Portuguese star’s international career threatens to end in acrimony while his great rival exits on a wave of affection.

Messi leaves the international stage as a World Cup winner, two-time Copa América champion, and the man who finally delivered for a nation that had waited decades.

His ability to produce in the biggest moments, from the 2022 final to dragging Argentina to another final in 2026, places him in a different category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ronaldo’s longevity and goalscoring records are extraordinary, Messi’s trophy haul on the absolute highest stage, combined with his consistent brilliance under pressure, has long settled the debate for most neutral fans and analysts.

Ronaldo’s demand to be spoken of in the same breath as Pele and Maradona is not wrong in itself, but. leaving Messi out of that conversation can only be viewed as intentional.

Advertisement

Advertisement