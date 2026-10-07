Ronaldo's former captain participates in mocking him

Ronaldo has escalated the tension between him and Portugal

Ronaldo has escalated the tension between him and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's former captain participated in propagating mockery of the Portugal national team star.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has endorsed a viral social media video designed to mock his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Casillas endorses Ronaldo mockery

​The 45-year-old Spanish legend drew online attention after liking and retweeting a compilation video on X (formerly Twitter) that systematically dismantled the Portuguese forward's statements.

​The video was posted with the Spanish caption, "Por la boca muere el pez" (A fish dies by its mouth)—a proverb used to describe someone whose own words eventually lead to their downfall.

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Casillas's decision to amplify the post adds a fresh layer of tension to his complex relationship with the Al Nassr captain.

El pez muere por su propia boca. Saquen sus propias conclusiones. https://t.co/zq3ZWmYXNC — María José (@derivat003) October 7, 2026

​A compilation of contradictions

​The video meticulously contrasted Ronaldo's past boasts with his current reality, featuring his enduring rivalry with Lionel Messi.

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​The compilation included Ronaldo's infamous 2016 interview dismissing criticism from Xavi. "I couldn't care less what Xavi says about me; he plays in Qatar, or I don't even know where," Ronaldo stated, mocking the midfielder for leaving European football. The video immediately cut to current footage of Ronaldo signing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

​The clip also highlighted Ronaldo's past declarations that he intended to finish his career with the most Ballon d'Or awards in history, an honour currently held by Messi, who boasts eight compared to Ronaldo's five.

​Similarly, the compilation featured older footage where Ronaldo diminished the value of voted accolades, arguing the European Golden Shoe was a superior, empirical measure of a player's greatness.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Trophies | Getty

The video swiftly noted that Messi also dominates that statistical category, having secured six European Golden Shoes to Ronaldo's four.

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The montage concluded with Ronaldo describing the FIFA World Cup as his ultimate dream, followed by footage of Messi lifting the trophy in 2022.

​A complicated dynamic

​Casillas's public endorsement of the video reframes the lens through which the pair's shared history in the Spanish capital is viewed.