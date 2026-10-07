Chelle explains including Osimhen in Super Eagles squad despite injury

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle provided clarity on Victor Osimhen's inclusion and eventual absence from the Super Eagles squad during the recently concluded international break.

Nigeria Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has clarified the controversial decision to name Victor Osimhen in his initial squad for the recent international window, despite the striker nursing a documented muscle injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​A calculated medical gamble

​The 27-year-old Galatasaray forward. was ultimately unavailable for selection during the October window despite having been named in the squad.

​Speaking to Championat, Chelle dismissed any speculation of friction between the Nigerian Football Federation and Galatasaray, explaining that the call-up was a calculated gamble based on an uncertain medical timeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​"About 10-15 days before the international break, Victor got injured," Chelle stated. "We agreed that if he recovered and played for Galatasaray before the international break, the club would let him join us. But he couldn't play in that game because he hadn't yet recovered."

​The manager noted that the medical ambiguity at the time of the squad announcement justified his initial selection.

​"We included him on the initial list because at that point we didn't know whether he would have time to recover," Chelle concluded. "There is no conflict between the player, the club, or the national team."

​An over-reliance on Osimhen

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Osimhen's absence impacted Nigeria's performance on the pitch, amplifying existing accusations that Chelle's setup suffers from a severe dependency on the 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year.

​Without their focal point in attack, the Super Eagles struggled to execute their game plan, managing only one victory across three fixtures.

They began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying window with a narrow 2-1 victory over Madagascar on September 25.

However, their Group L campaign suffered a massive setback on September 29, when they absorbed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau at the September 24 Stadium. The squad concluded the international break with a 3-3 draw in a friendly against Russia in Nizhny Novgorod on October 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Despite drafting striker Taiwo Awoniyi as a late injury replacement, the lack of clinical finishing and game-changing ability in the front line exposed Nigeria's vulnerability when Osimhen is sidelined.

​Impending return to club action

​While his national team stumbled through the window, Osimhen is progressing steadily through his rehabilitation in Istanbul.

​The forward had registered a blistering six goals and two assists in his first four Süper Lig appearances of the 2026/27 season before sustaining the muscle injury against Sivasspor.

​According to Turkish outlet Yeniçağ Gazetesi, Osimhen is scheduled to return to competitive action immediately following the international break.

Advertisement

Advertisement