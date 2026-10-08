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Galatasaray deliver fresh update on Osimhen ahead of Barcelona clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:51 - 08 October 2026
Galatasaray have provided a positive update on Victor Osimhen’s injury as the club prepares for a crucial double-header against Kasımpaşa and Barcelona.
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Osimhen has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir last month.

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He has subsequently missed three matches across all competitions against Kocaelispor, Trabzonspor and Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old was also unavailable for Nigeria's three games during the just-concluded international break.

Club chief medical officer Yener İnce confirmed that the Super Eagles striker will undergo further medical tests, with a final decision on his availability to be made once the results are known.

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“We will conduct tests on all three players, on Osimhen, on Singo, and on Sallai as well.

"We will make a decision based on the test results,” İnce said.

“But the treatment of all three is going very well. In other words, all three are in a much better condition now compared to one week to 10 days ago.”

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The Nigerian forward has resumed training and is progressing well in his rehabilitation.

Galatasaray host Kasımpaşa in the Süper Lig this weekend, with the Champions League clash against Barcelona following just a few days later at Rams Park.

Osimhen scored six goals and provided two assists in his first four league appearances this season before the injury.

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A carefully managed return against Kasımpaşa could allow the club to assess his match fitness ahead of the high-profile European encounter with Barcelona.

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