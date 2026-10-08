'I have seen good things' — Milan legend hails Chukwueze for wing-back transformation

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti has offered an encouraging assessment of Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze under Ruben Amorim.

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Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Milan's Serie A return against Sassuolo following the international break, the five-time Scudetto winner addressed the tactical evolution taking place at San Siro under Amorim's watch.

Chukwueze has been one of the more intriguing stories of Milan's new era, tasked with covering the entire right flank, which is a positional shift that demands far greater defensive responsibility and physical output.

Tassotti acknowledged that this season marks the first time Chukwueze has been asked to perform that kind of all-action wing-back role, and was measured but positive in his appraisal of how the 25-year-old has handled the transition.

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“This is the first year that Chukwueze has been playing on the wing [up and down the whole flank],” Tassotti said, reflecting on the tactical demands placed on the Nigerian.

"I've seen him do some good things."

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Tassotti also acknowledged that the adjustment has not been without its complications, highlighting that Milan have been vulnerable defensively in certain situations.

The broader message, however, was one of cautious optimism.