Former Chelsea academy star eager to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Blackburn Rovers forward Dapo Afolayan reveals his lifelong dream to play for Nigeria's Super Eagles as his impressive Championship form continues

Blackburn Rovers forward Dapo Afolayan has revealed that representing Nigeria remains one of his biggest ambitions after admitting that he has previously come close to earning a Super Eagles call-up.

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The winger’s recent run of form has strengthened his case, with Afolayan recording four goal involvements in his last two Championship appearances before the international break.

Afolayan reveals Super Eagles dream

Afolayan, who spent five years in Chelsea’s academy between 2006 and 2011, has made no secret of his desire to play for Nigeria at senior international level.

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His performances have also revived interest in his international prospects, particularly after he admitted that a Super Eagles call-up had previously been within reach.

“I'd love to play for Nigeria. It's alaways been something I wanted to do since I was a kid. I've been really close and timing has been unfortunate in a few cases,” Afolayan told Blackburn’s YouTube channel.

The forward also revealed that his strongest opportunity came during his time in the Bundesliga, where his performances had brought him close to receiving an invitation from Nigeria.

Former England C international remains eligible

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Afolayan explained that his Bundesliga form appeared to put him on the verge of a Super Eagles call-up, only for an unfortunate change in circumstances to derail his hopes.

“I was really playing well in the Bundesliga, and I was really close to a call-up, and then I stopped playing before the March break, and I ended up not going. It's just one of those things that has not come to pass,” he said.

Born in London, Afolayan previously represented England at C-team level, but that appearance does not prevent him from switching allegiance to Nigeria.

The Blackburn forward also strengthened his relationship with the Super Eagles setup during the 2025 Unity Cup in London, when he visited the national team’s hotel and met members of the squad and coaching staff.

With his current form attracting attention in the Championship, Afolayan now has another opportunity to push his name into Nigeria’s international conversation.

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