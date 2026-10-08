‘I’m friendly with Puff’ – Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals he begged Trump to pardon Diddy

Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals he delivered a letter from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Donald Trump asking for a presidential pardon amid Diddy's prison sentence

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs asked him to deliver a letter to Donald Trump as the music mogul seeks a presidential pardon.

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Tyson reveals Diddy's request to Trump

Tyson also confirmed that he remains on friendly terms with Diddy and spoke to him by phone while the rapper was serving his prison sentence.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, Tyson was asked about his relationship with Diddy, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

“Yeah, I’m friendly with Puff,” Tyson said. The former heavyweight champion then revealed that he had spoken to Diddy by phone after the rapper was sentenced and was asked to pass a letter to Trump.

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“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes,” Tyson said. “He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

When Cohen asked whether he actually delivered the letter, Tyson responded: “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His legal team indicated after the verdict that they were working to secure a presidential pardon, with Diddy currently expected to remain in prison until March 2028.

Mike Tyson questions case against Diddy

During the interview, Tyson also expressed surprise at the extent of the legal case against Diddy and referred to the use of the Mann Act, a law first introduced in 1910.

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“I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him,” Tyson said.

The Mann Act originally made it a federal offence to transport women or girls across state lines for prostitution. The law has since been amended, including changes made by Congress in 1978 and 1986.

Diddy’s conviction stemmed from two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, while jurors found him not guilty of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking allegations. The music mogul also faces multiple civil lawsuits from men and women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations he has disputed.